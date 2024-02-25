On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Trump will win South Carolina primary, CNN projects, as he closes in on the Republican nomination

Feb 24, 2024, 5:26 PM

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Jan. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. Trump won the South Carolina Republican primary on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (John Locher, Associated Press)

BY GREGORY KRIEG, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Former President Donald Trump will win South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary, CNN projects, further tightening his grip on the nomination and leaving his last remaining major rival Nikki Haley to consider her dwindling options.

The former president has swept all GOP nominating contests to date, first beating the field by large margins in Iowa and New Hampshire, before cleaning up in Nevada, where Haley didn’t appear on the ballot, and in the US Virgin Islands.

Trump’s victory now places the onus on Haley, the former South Carolina governor who doubled down earlier this week in a speech, declaring, “I’m not going anywhere.”

The next stop on the GOP nominating calendar is Michigan, where Republicans will vote in a primary Tuesday. After a few more scattered contests, March 5 will bring Super Tuesday – and an opportunity for Trump to draw even closer to wrapping up his third consecutive party nomination.

Defeated on her home turf, Haley’s already struggling campaign is likely to come under renewed pressure from Republicans who want her to drop out and allow Trump to focus exclusively on his likely rematch with President Joe Biden, who won the Palmetto State’s Democratic primary earlier this month with more than 96% of the vote.

