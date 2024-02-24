On the Site:
Season Is On Line For Utah Women’s Hockey Team

Feb 24, 2024, 6:00 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

(AP) – Last night, the University of Utah Women’s Hockey team dropped what was an almost must-win game 2-1 to the University of Colorado in the first game of the WWCHL Championship.

The Buffs struck first on a goal from Natalie Ewald at the 8:42 mark of the first period.

After giving up a second goal in the second period, it looked like the Utes were about to switch the momentum when Molly Murphy scored an unassisted goal at the 16:30 mark of the 2nd period.

Neither team would score in the third period, setting up not only a “must win” game for the Utes today, but one of those combination scenarios where the Utes must win by 3 goals and a few other stars need to align for this not to be the Utes last game of the season.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

“The team needs to win and win big tonight. We need to be able to do what no one else has done in the WWCHL and that is take down Arizona State University. They play a fast physical game that we can match and even outdo them. Even though we are the number three seed in the tournament, we’re the only team that can give them a run for their money.” Head Coach Rodney Stedt told KSL Sports. Coach Stedt continued, “Our unsung hero has been our bench this season, when our bench is loud and rowdy it translates to great ice play we feed off our own energy and it needs to start from the bench.”

Sophomore forward from Oakland Aylin Aichele adds “if we beat ASU today and then beat them a second time tomorrow in the finals we can take their spot at nationals by bumping them out of the top ten ranking so that just adds fuel to our fire for today’s game.”

The Utes play Arizona State today 4:30pm at Steiner Ice Arena on the U of U campus.

KSL 5 TV Live

