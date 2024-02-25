17-year-old ‘not expected to survive’ following a motorcycle crash

LEHI — A 17-year-old male is not expected to survive after the motorcycle he was riding struck a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lehi City Police Department.

Police said the teenager was riding a home-built motorcycle eastbound on a sidewalk in the Exchange community around 3:20 p.m. Police said the boy crossed 3830 West and hit a Ford F-150 that was traveling southbound.

The teenager was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Police said he was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital.

“It does not look like he is expected to survive,” Lehi police said in a news release.