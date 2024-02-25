On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Judge declines to throw out suit against Ogden police officers who shot, killed knife-wielding man

Feb 24, 2024, 8:04 PM

Juan and Rosa Mercado attend a news conference in Salt Lake City on Sept. 16, 2019. A judge has dec...

Juan and Rosa Mercado attend a news conference in Salt Lake City on Sept. 16, 2019. A judge has decided not to dismiss a lawsuit the couple filed against Ogden and the police officers, who shot and killed their son, Jovany Mercado, that year. (Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A U.S. district judge has declined to dismiss a case brought against the city of Ogden and a group of police officers by the parents of a pocketknife-wielding man who was shot and killed by police in 2019.

Jovany Mercado-Bedolla, 26, was shot in his own driveway on Aug. 16, 2019, in what his parents called an “execution.” Juan and Rosa Mercado, along with their attorney Robert Sykes, filed a civil rights lawsuit in July 2020 against the officers involved and the city for their son’s death.

Attorneys for the city, officers Brandon Sevenski, Nigil Bailey, Karson Garcia, John Poulsen and detective Trent Fusselman, as well as 10 other people who are not named in the lawsuit, asked the district court to dismiss the claims against them, arguing they had qualified immunity and did not violate city policy or Mercado’s constitutional rights as the lawsuit alleges.

U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby rejected the group’s request to dispose of the parents’ claims that their son’s Fourth Amendment rights, and rights under the Utah Constitution, were violated, meaning the case against the city and the officers involved in the shooting will proceed.

Shelby did agree to throw out the lawsuit’s claims that Ogden was guilty of “failure to train and unconstitutional practices and procedures,” as Shelby said the parents “didn’t show a specific policy or custom that was violated.” He also decided in favor of Fusselman, disagreeing with the lawsuit’s claim that Fusselman falsified an affidavit when requesting a warrant to search the Mercado residence hours after the shooting, according to court documents.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office previously determined the shooting was legally justified and no action was taken against the officers following an internal affairs review.

The court’s decision said the officers’ actions toward Jovany Mercado unreasonably escalated the situation and “created the danger they allege necessitated shooting Jovany.”

The court agreed with the Mercados’ argument that Jovany Mercado had not committed a crime or threatened anyone prior to the officers’ arrival, and that he was lawfully carrying a knife.

“With the exception of Jovany’s failure to drop the pocketknife, under the factors the court has considered above, plaintiffs have supplied in their complaint on behalf of the estate sufficient allegations to support a violation of Jovany’s Fourth Amendment rights arising from his shooting,” the court document states.

The judge said the parents “have alleged a Fourth Amendment violation and have identified clearly established law existing before Jovany was shot that should have placed the Ogden officers on notice their conduct might amount to such a violation.”

Police were initially called out to the scene on reports of a man with a knife who seemed “disoriented” and was looking into vehicles. As Mercado walked at a steady pace down his driveway, the officers could be heard in body camera videos, released after the shooting, yelling orders such as “put the knife down” and “drop the knife.” Mercado continued to walk toward them but never raised his arms.

Initially, Mercado and the officers were separated by a fence at the end of the driveway. The officers, who were positioned in a semicircle, continued to walk backward as Mercado went down the driveway. The moment he walked through an opening in the fence, all four officers fired.

The lawsuit further alleges that the 911 call from neighbors that brought police to the scene “made it clear that Jovany was likely having an episode of mental illness,” and at no point did they say that Mercado was breaking the law, “making any threats to any citizens,” threatening officers as he walked towards them, or causing risk of death or serious bodily injury to anyone.

In his decision, Shelby said that although attorneys for Ogden and the police officers argue that Mercado was resisting arrest, “the video of the incident shows Jovany was never told he was facing or actually under arrest.”

“Viewing the allegations and recordings in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, the court cannot accept many of defendants’ characterizations, including that Jovany was ‘advancing’ toward the officers in an aggressive manner. Plaintiffs allege and the body camera footage supports that the officers instructed Jovany to come out from the back of the carport, which he did, and was not told to stop. He moved slowly, with an arguably strange and blank look on his face, never spoke, and never raised the arm holding his pocketknife from his side,” the decision states.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A Utah legislative committee voted not to advanc...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmaker’s push to regulate short-term rentals falls short

A Utah legislative committee voted not to advance a bill that would have imposed regulations on short-term rentals in the state.

47 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

17-year-old ‘not expected to survive’ following a motorcycle crash

A 17-year-old male is not expected to survive after his motorcycle struck a vehicle on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lehi City Police Department. 

2 hours ago

A trip to the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines quickly became personnel for...

Dan Rascon

Members of Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square pay respects to fallen US soldiers in the Philippines

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square visited the largest American cemetery outside of the United States, making it a tender and special day for all.

4 hours ago

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs for the first time in the Philippines in the grand b...

Dan Rascon

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs for first time in the Philippines

History was made for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as it performed its very first concert ever in the Philippines.

7 hours ago

A volunteer dentist and a University of Utah dental student perform an examination during the "Give...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

400 kids get free dental care during ‘Give Kids A Smile’ event

Eighty dentists, 20 hygienists and hundreds of community volunteers from across the Wasatch Front provided underprivileged families with free dental care for their children Saturday. It's become an annual event at the University of Utah's School of Dentistry.

8 hours ago

SWAT officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department stand in a driveway after they and patrol o...

Josh Ellis

Man arrested after allegedly threatening SLC first responders with gun

A 23-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he threatened emergency medical workers with a handgun.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Judge declines to throw out suit against Ogden police officers who shot, killed knife-wielding man