On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Will Face Kansas Without One Of Their Top Players

Feb 24, 2024, 7:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The next game for BYU basketball will be against blueblood Kansas on Tuesday night.

When BYU rolls into Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1971 to face Kansas, the Jayhawks will be without one of their star players.

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar is out for the upcoming game against BYU

Kansas head coach Bill Self said on Saturday night that senior Kevin McCullar would not be playing against BYU.

McCullar is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee that has caused him to miss three of the last four games, including Kansas’s 86-67 win over Texas on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.

“It’s not a day-to-day deal; it’s a week-to-week deal. He obviously won’t go on Tuesday [against BYU]. I’m not going to put him out there because he’s missed so much time,” Self said on Saturday night to reporters.

McCullar is viewed as a potential first-round NBA draft pick. He appeared in the Jayhawks win on February 17 at Oklahoma, playing 35 minutes in KU’s 67-57 win in Norman.

“You can look at a number of games [he’s missed], and that’s not the story. The story is he played against OU and had what, two days of a little bit of practice and then played, and he wasn’t effective. It didn’t feel good at all,” Self said. “So he’s going to practice for a good week before we put him out there so he can go and not reinjure it worse.”

McCullar is averaging 19 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists for a Kansas team that has lacked depth this season. In replace of McCullar on Saturday against Texas was Towson transfer Nick Timberlake, who scored 13 points and had an athletic alley-oop slam dunk over Dylan Disu.

Kansas is currently two games behind Houston in the Big 12 regular season championship race with four games remaining.

“The big thing is, I’d like to have [McCullar] for the postseason, where he’s in rhythm and our team has a chance to be the best it can be going into the second week of March,” said Self. “But I’m hoping we get him back. It’s not anything that I’m thinking is going to happen tomorrow or Monday. I don’t think that at all.”

Even without McCullar, BYU has a daunting task in front of them to try and pull off a win at Kansas. The Jayhawks are undefeated at Allen Fieldhouse this season.

BYU is coming off an 84-74 loss at Kansas State. The Cougars traveled back to Provo on Saturday evening after the K-State loss and will fly out to Lawrence on Monday afternoon.

In the Bill Self era, Kansas is 313-17 in home games.

BYU vs. Kansas

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Location: Allen Fieldhouse

Tip-Off: 6 p.m. (MT)/7 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Pregame begins at 5 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Has Road Difficulties Once More, Fall To Colorado

The Runnin’ Utes finish up a three-game road trip in Boulder Saturday evening against the Colorado Buffaloes.

29 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Draw Against St. Louis City SC

Real Salt Lake played St. Louis City SC to a 1-1 draw at CITYPARK. Chicho Arango's 100th career goal marked the first of the year for RSL.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Garett Bolles In Attendance For Utah Basketball Game Against Colorado

The Runnin' Utes had Utah football alum Garett Bolles and his family in attendance for their game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cristian Arango’s 100th Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over St. Louis City SC

Real Salt Lake is on the board as Cristian Arango finds the back of the net with a 74th-minute goal to give his team a late 1-0 lead.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Struggles In Second Half, Falls To Idaho State

Weber State saw its six-game winning streak snapped as the Idaho State Bengals dominated the second half for an 80-62 loss.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU, Dallas Cowboys Receiver Golden Richards Dies At 73

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray. He was 73.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

BYU Will Face Kansas Without One Of Their Top Players