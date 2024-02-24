Weber State Struggles In Second Half, Falls To Idaho State

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State saw its six-game winning streak snapped as the Idaho State Bengals dominated the second half for an 80-62 loss.

The Wildcats (18-10, 9-6) were in Pocatello to take on the Idaho State Bengals on Saturday, February 24.

Final Weber State falls 80-62 at Idaho State. #WeAreWeber — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) February 25, 2024

Dillon Jones led the Wildcats with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Miguel Tomley led all scorers with 26 points. Brayden Parker added 25 points and 11 rebounds for Idaho State.

First Half

Idaho State jumped out to a four-point lead early, but five quick points from Dillon Jones allowed the Wildcats to keep the game close.

ISU’s Brayden Parker hit three first-half threes as the Bengals maintained a small lead for most of the half.

Both teams went frigid late in the half, as neither squad could find the net for more than four minutes of game time. The Bengals held on to a 28-24 lead with 1:46 left in the half.

Halftime in Pocatello. ISU leads 32-26. pic.twitter.com/xzbcBZNliH — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) February 25, 2024

Jones and Alex Tew missed two point-blank attempts to end the half trailing 32-26. WSU went without a field goal for the final 5:14 of the half.

Second Half

Two quick buckets for Idaho State gave the Bengals their first double-digit lead, 36-26.

Weber State missed four straight shots to open the half before Steven Verplancken hit a three to break the ISU zone.

Three consecutive shot-clock beating threes from Miguel Tomley helped the Bengals expand their lead to 52-37 with 12:20 to play.

Everything was falling for Idaho State as they held on to the double-digit lead thanks to 70 percent shooting in the second half.

Idaho State went on to win 80-62.

Follow Weber State With KSL Sports

The Wildcats return home to take on the Northern Colorado Bears (17-10, 10-4) on Thursday, February 29. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (MT). Weber State is 24-10 all-time against the Bears and 15-2 at the Dee Events Center. The Wildcats beat Northern Colorado 82-63 earlier this season.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Weber State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24