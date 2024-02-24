On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Cristian Arango’s 100th Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over St. Louis City SC

Feb 24, 2024, 8:21 PM

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Real Salt Lake is on the board as Cristian Arango finds the back of the net with a 74th-minute goal to give his team a late 1-0 lead.

Real Salt Lake is in the Show-Me State to take on St. Louis City SC on Saturday, February 24.

It was the 100th goal for Arango in his celebrated career and gave RSL a shot at its first victory this season. Real newcomer Matt Crooks was credited with the assist.

Real Salt Lake has controlled possession for nearly 60 percent of the match. The Claret and Cobalt have outshot St. Louis City SC 12-10 while St. Louis has four shots on frame to just two for RSL.

Real Salt Lake Drops Season Opener

Real Salt Lake left a lot out on the table in the season opener against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

In the post-game press conference, head coach Pablo Mastroeni said that the players were playing nervous in the first half.

“Once we settled down late in the first half, I thought we did a good job of creating opportunities,” Mastroeni said. “I think it took a little while to get over the nerves.”

RSL allowed Miami to control possession for 60% of the first half. Because of this, they took five fewer shots, and none of their four attempts were on target.

Miami is far from the easiest draw for a season opener. But most would agree that Real played timid in the first half.

Follow Real Salt Lake With KSL Sports

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

You can find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Draw Against St. Louis City SC

Real Salt Lake played St. Louis City SC to a 1-1 draw at CITYPARK. Chicho Arango's 100th career goal marked the first of the year for RSL.

24 minutes ago

Garett Bolles In Attendance For Utah Basketball Game Against Colorado

The Runnin' Utes had Utah football alum Garett Bolles and his family in attendance for their game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

33 minutes ago

Weber State Struggles In Second Half, Falls To Idaho State

Weber State saw its six-game winning streak snapped as the Idaho State Bengals dominated the second half for an 80-62 loss.

1 hour ago

BYU Will Face Kansas Without One Of Their Top Players

BYU will face a short-handed Kansas Jayhawks team on Tuesday inside Allen Fieldhouse.

1 hour ago

Former BYU, Dallas Cowboys Receiver Golden Richards Dies At 73

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray. He was 73.

3 hours ago

Season Is On Line For Utah Women’s Hockey Team

Last night, the University of Utah Women’s Hockey team dropped what was an almost must-win game 2-1 to the University of Colorado

3 hours ago

