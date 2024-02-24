Cristian Arango’s 100th Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over St. Louis City SC

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Real Salt Lake is on the board as Cristian Arango finds the back of the net with a 74th-minute goal to give his team a late 1-0 lead.

Real Salt Lake is in the Show-Me State to take on St. Louis City SC on Saturday, February 24.

✌️😜 x 100 pic.twitter.com/jefoGPKcPC — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 25, 2024

It was the 100th goal for Arango in his celebrated career and gave RSL a shot at its first victory this season. Real newcomer Matt Crooks was credited with the assist.

Real Salt Lake has controlled possession for nearly 60 percent of the match. The Claret and Cobalt have outshot St. Louis City SC 12-10 while St. Louis has four shots on frame to just two for RSL.

Real Salt Lake Drops Season Opener

Real Salt Lake left a lot out on the table in the season opener against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF.

In the post-game press conference, head coach Pablo Mastroeni said that the players were playing nervous in the first half.

“Once we settled down late in the first half, I thought we did a good job of creating opportunities,” Mastroeni said. “I think it took a little while to get over the nerves.”

RSL allowed Miami to control possession for 60% of the first half. Because of this, they took five fewer shots, and none of their four attempts were on target.

Miami is far from the easiest draw for a season opener. But most would agree that Real played timid in the first half.

