Garett Bolles In Attendance For Utah Basketball Game Against Colorado

BOULDER, CO – The Runnin’ Utes had Utah football alum Garett Bolles and his family in attendance for their game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Bolles was a first-round draft pick for the Denver Broncos back in 2017 after spending one season with the Utes in 2016. After a rough start to his professional career, Bolles has been rolling signing a four-year extension with Denver back in 2020.

Bolles was also recently back in Salt Lake City and caught on the sidelines of a Utah Jazz game.

Shoutout to @gbolles72 and family for coming out to cheer us on tonight in Boulder!! #GoUtes | @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/HKb4aua9Zs — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) February 25, 2024

Runnin’ Utes Working To Keep NCAA Tournament Hopes Alive

The Runnin’ Utes are currently sitting on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament after a very strong start to their 2023-24 campaign that has since trailed off a bit.

Utah helped their cause a little last weekend getting their first Pac-12 road win over UCLA. However, more work needs to be done starting with trying to get a win in Boulder.

From there the Utes have five more chances to stay alive in the March Madness hunt including hosting Stanford and Cal next week, then wrapping up regular season play on the road taking on the Oregon schools.

Finally, the Runnin’ Utes will have at least one more chance in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 Tournament to further their cause.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports