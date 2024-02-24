On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Draw Against St. Louis City SC

Feb 24, 2024, 8:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

ST. LOUIS – Real Salt Lake played St. Louis City SC to a 1-1 draw at CITYPARK on Saturday.

Chicho Arango put RSL on the board in the 74th minute. St. Louis responded with their goal just five minutes later.

Real Salt Lake returns to Utah for the home opener against LAFC on Saturday, March 2.

First Half

In the sixth minute, Chicho Arango stole a pass near the St. Louis box.

Arango took the shot but found the side of the net.

In the first ten minutes, Real Salt Lake controlled the time of possession.

St. Louis came back and began applying some pressure.

They took three shots in three minutes but RSL held strong. The first shot missed and the second two were blocked.

In the 23rd minute, Andrés Gómez got behind the City defense and took a shot at the bottom left corner but it was saved.

Just after the save, St. Louis was shown a yellow card for a foul on an RSL clear.

In the 32nd, St. Louis got two great looks at goal. The first came off of the foot of João Klauss and was blocked.

The second was shot by Tomas Totland but RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath made the save.

RSL went into the half with 59.5% time of possession.

Despite this advantage, they took five fewer shots on goal.

Neither team was able to get much going in the closing minutes and the first half closed with a 0-0 scoreline.

Second Half

Just like the first half, Arango opened the second with a pretty good look at goal.

Gómez gave Arango a perfect cross but his header attempt sailed high.

In the 60th minute, Pablo Ruiz and Arango went on a counterattack following a steal near midfield.

Ruiz left the ball for Arango on the left side of the box but RSL was unable to get a quality shot off.

In the 63rd, Matt Crooks subbed in for Pablo Ruiz to make his MLS and Real Salt Lake debut.

In the 74th minute, Arango struck gold for RSL.

Off of a pass from Crooks, Arango slipped through the St. Louis defense and put a shot in the bottom right corner.

The goal was Arango’s 100th of his career.

Real wasn’t able to hold the lead for long.

Just three minutes later, Samuel Adeniran maneuvered through the RSL defense and put a shot around MacMath to the left side of the goal.

After over 70 minutes with no scores, St. Louis and RSL made it 1-1 to set up an intense final 10 minutes.

Things calmed down for both sides following the back-to-back goals.

Eight minutes of stoppage time was added.

Real Salt Lake and St. Louis each got one shot off in stoppage time but both were blocked.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Garett Bolles In Attendance For Utah Basketball Game Against Colorado

The Runnin' Utes had Utah football alum Garett Bolles and his family in attendance for their game against the Colorado Buffaloes.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cristian Arango’s 100th Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Late Lead Over St. Louis City SC

Real Salt Lake is on the board as Cristian Arango finds the back of the net with a 74th-minute goal to give his team a late 1-0 lead.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Weber State Struggles In Second Half, Falls To Idaho State

Weber State saw its six-game winning streak snapped as the Idaho State Bengals dominated the second half for an 80-62 loss.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Will Face Kansas Without One Of Their Top Players

BYU will face a short-handed Kansas Jayhawks team on Tuesday inside Allen Fieldhouse.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU, Dallas Cowboys Receiver Golden Richards Dies At 73

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray. He was 73.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Season Is On Line For Utah Women’s Hockey Team

Last night, the University of Utah Women’s Hockey team dropped what was an almost must-win game 2-1 to the University of Colorado

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Draw Against St. Louis City SC