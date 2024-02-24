On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Basketball Has Road Difficulties Once More, Fall To Colorado

Feb 24, 2024, 9:03 PM

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes finish up a three-game road trip in Boulder Saturday evening against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah got their first win on the road in Pac-12 play last Sunday against UCLA and are hoping to keep the momentum going as the season winds down and heads toward postseason play.

The Utes got down quick to Colorado in the first half 12-3. Things got worse before they got better again for Utah who trailed the Buffs by as much as 17 in the first half. The Runnin’ Utes chipped away at the deficit before the end of the first half going into the locker room only trailing Colorado by nine, 43-34.

The Utes continued to battle but couldn’t ever completely dig themselves out of the first half hole they dug losing to Colorado 89-65 and making their path to the NCAA Tournament a little harder.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

The Runnin’ Utes will be back home next week hosting the NorCal schools.

Utah starts with the Stanford Cardinal on Thursday, February 29. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm MT.

The Utes finish the weekend off hosting the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday, March 2 with a 7:00 pm MT tip.

Both games will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. Colorado

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against Colorado

  • Scoring Leader: Gabe Madsen – 18 points
  • Rebound Leader: Deivon Smith – 6 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 5 assists

Madsen went 7-14 from the paint, 3-9 from the three, and 1-1 from the line to earn his team high of 18 points. Madsen also added four rebounds and one assist to the stat sheet.

Deivon Smith finished out second in scoring with 15 points going 6-11 from the field, 1-2 from the three, and 2-5 from the line while leading team in rebounds with six and assists with five.

Keba Keita finished his night in third scoring with eight points.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against The Buffaloes

The Utes did not have the cleanest night shooting going 44% from the field, 17% from the three and 54% at the line against the Buffaloes.

Utah collected 33 rebounds, 12 assists, four blocks and two steals against Colorado, but also turned the ball over 10 times.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

