Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: The Buzzsaw Continues

Feb 25, 2024, 6:00 AM

PROVO, Utah – Big 12 basketball continues to show how much of a buzzsaw the league is every week.

Baylor is a prime example of how challenging the Big 12 is every night. This past week, the Bears suffered losses to BYU on the road and a heartbreaking overtime setback to Baylor at home.

Despite the winless week, there’s no shame in losses to a pair of AP Top 25 teams.

Our power rankings are heating up as the calendar turns to March this week. The Big 12 Basketball Tournament is in two weeks in Kansas City.

As we get closer to K.C., one thing is sure: Houston is the best team in the league. The Coogs took down Iowa State in a rock fight inside the Fertitta Center, then showed their grit by holding off a big run from Baylor to win in Waco.

L.J. Cryer scored 15 points in 43 minutes in his return to Waco.

Defending Big 12 Champion Kansas is in a unique spot where they are two games of the conference lead from Houston. The Jayhawks had a week off and looked like a rested team in their blowout victory over Texas without Kevin McCullar.

McCullar continues to deal with a bone bruise injury in his knee and is listed as “week-to-week.”

TCU is quietly climbing up the Big 12 power rankings. The Horned Frogs have won three of their last four games and this past week, they nearly took down Texas Tech in Lubbock without Ernest Udeh.

BYU earned one of its best wins of the season, taking down Baylor. But they followed up that win with a disappointing performance at Kansas State. The Cougars shot 19% from three.

One of the most improved teams in the conference in the past two weeks is Oklahoma State. The Pokes earned a coveted league road win at Cincinnati, then nearly took down rival Oklahoma at home. Guard Javon Small probably wishes he had another chance at the free throw attempt at the end of regulation in the loss that resulted in heartbreak at the horn with a Javian McCollum three.

But what we’ve seen from Oklahoma State is that they are trending up heading into Kansas City.

On the flip side, a team that is sliding is the Cincinnati Bearcats. The slide is coming at the wrong time, as Cincy is viewed as a “bubble” team in NCAA Tournament projections. Cincinnati has lost four of its past five. Now they have to prepare for a road game this week at Houston.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week 17 Edition

Take a look at the Week 17 Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Houston (24-3, 11-3 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Houston 73, Iowa State 65
  • Houston 82, Baylor 76 (Overtime – Road Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 27: vs. Cincinnati
  • Saturday, March 2: at Oklahoma

2. Iowa State (21-6, 10-4 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Houston 73, Iowa State 65
  • Iowa State 71, West Virginia 64

This Week

  • Wednesday, February 28: vs. Oklahoma
  • Saturday, March 2: at UCF

3. Kansas (21-6, 9-5 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

  • Kansas 86, Texas 67

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 27: vs. BYU
  • Saturday, March 2: at Baylor

4. Baylor (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last Week

  • BYU 78, Baylor 71
  • Houston 82, Baylor 76 (Overtime – Home Loss)

This Week

  • Monday, February 26: at TCU
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. Kansas

5. TCU (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 82, TCU 81
  • TCU 75, Cincinnati 57

This Week

  • Monday, February 26: vs. Baylor
  • Saturday, March 2: at BYU

6. Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 82, TCU 81
  • UCF 75, Texas Tech 61

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 27: vs. Texas
  • Saturday, March 2: at West Virginia

7. BYU (19-8, 7-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • BYU 78, Baylor 71
  • Kansas State 84, BYU 74

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 27: at Kansas
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. TCU

8. Oklahoma (19-8, 7-7 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 84, Oklahoma State 82 (Overtime – Road Win)

This Week

  • Wednesday, February 28: at Iowa State
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. Houston

9. Texas (17-10, 6-8 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • Texas 62, Kansas State 56
  • Kansas 86, Texas 67

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 27: at Texas Tech
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. Oklahoma State

10. Kansas State (16-11, 6-8 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Up 3)

Last Week

  • Texas 62, K-State 56
  • K-State 84, BYU 74

This Week

  • Monday, February 26: vs. West Virginia
  • Saturday, March 2: at Cincinnati

11. Oklahoma State (12-15, 4-10 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma State 80, Cincinnati 76 (Road Win)
  • Oklahoma 84, Oklahoma State 82 (Overtime – Home Loss)

This Week

  • Wednesday, February 28: vs. UCF
  • Saturday, March 2: at Texas

12. Cincinnati (16-11, 5-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 3)

Last Week

  • Oklahoma State 80, Cincinnati 76 (Home Loss)
  • TCU 75, Cincinnati 57

This Week

  • Tuesday, February 27: at Houston
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. Kansas State

13. UCF (14-12, 5-9 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • West Virginia 77, UCF 67
  • UCF 75, Texas Tech 61

This Week

  • Wednesday, February 28: at Oklahoma State
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. Iowa State

14. West Virginia (9-18, 4-10 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last Week

  • West Virginia 77, UCF 67
  • Iowa State 71, West Virginia 64

This Week

  • Monday, February 26: at Kansas State
  • Saturday, March 2: vs. Texas Tech

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

