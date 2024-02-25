On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

See the best looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet

Feb 25, 2024, 12:43 PM | Updated: 12:52 pm

Margot Robbie arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. (Jordan Stra...

Margot Robbie arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. (Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALEX REES, CNN. PHOTO EDITOR: JENNIFER ARNOW, CNN


CNN

(CNN)There may only be a few dates left on the awards season calendar for 2024, but that doesn’t mean that things are slowing down one bit. Rather, for all the top stylists and Hollywood fashionistas who’ve been hoarding their best gowns and suiting, Saturday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards marked one of the last opportunities to win a red carpet superlative before the Oscars.

The SAG Awards honor standout performances across the past year’s films and TV shows. From the big screen, movies including “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” all received multiple nods; from the small, “Succession,” “Beef,” “The Bear” and “The Last of Us” were among the major contenders.

A “gird your loins”-worthy fashion moment played out during the ceremony itself, with “Devil Wears Prada” co-stars Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep presenting an award together. (And a second such moment came thanks to Barbra Streisand, who received the SAG Life Achievement Award wearing a plunging gold sequin gown, paired with a black jacket and beret featuring matching gold embroidery.)

But there were also a number of notable looks from other celebrities in attendance. Large-scale sculptural details adorned many gowns, as did floral patterns and draping; Margot Robbie was not the only actor to pop in pink. Menswear also held its own in the statement dressing stakes, with colorful tuxedos and refined, relaxed suiting.

Glen Powell on the red carpet at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Lost Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Amy Sussman, WireImage/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Lost Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Frazer Harrison, Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Danielle Brooks in an ombre Christian Siriano gown on the red carpet at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Lost Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Mike Blake, Reuters via CNN Newsource) Ali Wong, wearing an ornately-patterned, chandelier-esque gown by Iris van Herpen to the SAG Awards. (Kevin Mazur, Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Margot Robbie arrives at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on February 24. (Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP via CNN Newsource) Tyler James Williams on the red carpet at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in Lost Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Frazer Harrison, Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Kingsley Ben-Adir, izquierda, protagonista de "Bob Marley: One Love" posa con el hijo de Marley, Zi...

Jonathan Landrum, Jr., The Associated Press

‘One Love’ receives more love at the box office, claiming No. 1 spot for second straight week

For a second straight week, biopic “ Bob Marley: One Love ” continues to exceed expectations by claiming the No. 1 spot at the box office, overcoming two debut films and Sony's “Madame Web” that's still producing subpar numbers.

35 minutes ago

February, 29, otherwise know as leap year day, is shown on a calendar Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in Ove...

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press

What would happen without a leap day? More than you might think

Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?

1 hour ago

Migrants walk along the US-Mexico border wall after crossing the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas, fr...

Priscilla Alvarez, Camila DeChalus and Alison Main, CNN

Migrant crisis looms over governors’ gathering at the White House

The record level of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border loomed over a gathering of governors at the White House this weekend, revealing how the issue has become prominent in states nationwide and across the political spectrum.

3 hours ago

FILE - Hydeia L. Broadbent, 14, speaks after receiving an Essence Award during the taping of the 19...

Rio Yamat and Terry Tang, Associated Press

Hydeia Broadbent, AIDS activist, dies at age 39

A prominent HIV/AIDS activist known for her inspirational talks in the 1990s as a young child to reduce the stigma surrounding the virus she was born with has died.

4 hours ago

This photo provided by RR Auction shows a watch melted during the Aug.6, 1945 bombing of Hiroshima....

Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

A watch that melted during the atomic blast over Hiroshima, Japan, sells for more than $31,000

A watch melted during the Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, sold at auction Thursday for more than $31,000.

5 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Associated Press

2 children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a Northern California river

Two children were killed when a hillside collapsed along a river in Northern California, which has been hit by a series of winter storms.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

See the best looks from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet