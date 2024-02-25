Top Plays From Jordan Love During First Season As Packers’ QB1

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Feb 25, 2024, 2:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies standout Jordan Love seized his opportunity to be an NFL starting quarterback and became a rising star for the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

Jordan Love’s best plays in 2023

Here are the top plays made by the USU product during his first season as a full-time starting quarterback in the league:

RELATED: Packers Plan To Discuss Long-Term Contract With QB Jordan Love

First touchdown of season in win over Chicago Bears on Sept. 10

Touchdown toss vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 17

QB keeper for first rushing TD of season vs. New Orleans Saints on Sept. 24

Game-winning touchdown pass vs. Saints on Sept. 24

Deflected touchdown pass vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 22

Touchdown pass vs. Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5

Touchdown pass vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 12

First Thanksgiving Day touchdown vs. Detroit Lions on Nov. 23

Another Thanksgiving touchdown vs. Lions on Nov. 23

Touchdown pass vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3

Late touchdown vs. New York Giants on Dec. 11

Touchdown pass vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 17

TD pass off of one foot vs. Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 31

Touchdown pass vs. Chicago Bears on Jan. 7

First playoff touchdown pass in win over Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 14

Deep TD pass in playoff win over Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 14

Third TD pass in playoff win over Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 14

TD pass in Divisional Round vs. San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 20

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

During the 2023 regular season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns as Green Bay’s QB1. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

