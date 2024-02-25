Top Plays From Jordan Love During First Season As Packers’ QB1
Feb 25, 2024, 2:33 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies standout Jordan Love seized his opportunity to be an NFL starting quarterback and became a rising star for the Green Bay Packers in 2023.
Jordan Love’s best plays in 2023
Here are the top plays made by the USU product during his first season as a full-time starting quarterback in the league:
First touchdown of season in win over Chicago Bears on Sept. 10
Former @USUFootball standout @jordan3love hits @RomeoDoubs for his first touchdown as QB1 of the @packers. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #GBvsCHI #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/gxDMTxPAto
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) September 10, 2023
Touchdown toss vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 17
.@packers QB @jordan3love tosses his second touchdown of the day.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #GBvsATL #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/17zjckuaF7
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) September 17, 2023
QB keeper for first rushing TD of season vs. New Orleans Saints on Sept. 24
Former @USUFootball QB @jordan3love with the keeper for the @packers touchdown.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NOvsGB #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/d4bslQEfH2
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) September 24, 2023
Game-winning touchdown pass vs. Saints on Sept. 24
.@jordan3love leads the @packers back against the @Saints with his second touchdown of the day. 💪#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #NOvsGB #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/uQtqRIDy6d
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) September 24, 2023
Deflected touchdown pass vs. Denver Broncos on Oct. 22
.@jordan3love‘s pass gets deflected but results in a touchdown for the @packers. Green Bay takes a one point lead after Love’s second TD toss. 🤯#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GBvsDEN #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/QBZVqclr2T
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) October 22, 2023
Touchdown pass vs. Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 5
.@jordan3love tosses a touchdown pass for the third consecutive game and helps the @packers go up by three scores late.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #LARvsGB #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/QZFaaoPoRp
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) November 5, 2023
Touchdown pass vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 12
Former @USUFootball QB @jordan3love with an excellent throw for a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #GBvsPIT #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/J8SO5GcESB
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) November 12, 2023
First Thanksgiving Day touchdown vs. Detroit Lions on Nov. 23
.@jordan3love throws a strike for the first touchdown on #Thanksgiving. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GBvsDET #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/ljhknXp8gY
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) November 23, 2023
Another Thanksgiving touchdown vs. Lions on Nov. 23
.@jordan3love tosses his third touchdown pass of the day. It’s now Love’s third game this season with three TD passes and his first since Week 2.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GBvsDET #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/1PSIz259oj
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) November 23, 2023
Touchdown pass vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 3
.@jordan3love’s big night continues with his third touchdown pass.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #KCvsGB #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsportspic.twitter.com/7TWl49auOl
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) December 4, 2023
Late touchdown vs. New York Giants on Dec. 11
.@jordan3love tosses a go-ahead touchdown pass with 93 seconds second remaining. #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GBvsNYG #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/dP2Q2KVyTa
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) December 12, 2023
Touchdown pass vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 17
.@jordan3love tosses his second TD pass against the Bucs.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #TBvsGB #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/oTfzKKBQr5
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) December 17, 2023
TD pass off of one foot vs. Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 31
.@jordan3love is dealing right now. 🔥
The former Aggie is up to four total touchdowns tonight, including three passing.
📺: @KSL5TV #LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #GBvsMIN #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/vZviShkYe0
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 1, 2024
Touchdown pass vs. Chicago Bears on Jan. 7
.@jordan3love on-point for 6. 🎯#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #CHIvsGB #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/MZVHkb3l9x
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 7, 2024
First playoff touchdown pass in win over Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 14
.@jordan3love throws a dime for a touchdown and has the @packers up 20-0 in Arlington.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #SuperWildCard #GoPackGo #GBvsDAL #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/XCqThcMXm2
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 14, 2024
Deep TD pass in playoff win over Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 14
.@jordan3love finds a wide-open Luke Musgrave for a touchdown. The @packers are rolling at AT&T Stadium.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #SuperWildCard #GoPackGo #GBvsDAL #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/BwdYMKUwFo
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 14, 2024
Third TD pass in playoff win over Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 14
.@jordan3love‘s third touchdown pass = dagger#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #SuperWildCard #GoPackGo #GBvsDAL #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/opmbb32nia
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 15, 2024
TD pass in Divisional Round vs. San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 20
.@jordan3love finds a wide-open receiver for the @packers‘ first touchdown.#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #NFLPlayoffs #GBvsSF #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay @kslsports pic.twitter.com/n42j7gk8Ib
— Kyle Ireland (@kyleireland) January 21, 2024
About Jordan Love
Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.
In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.
Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.
“We are really excited to build around him.” – @packers GM Brian Gutekunst on former @USUFootball QB @jordan3love 💚💛#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/PBgJsfAAnb
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) February 1, 2024
In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.
During the 2023 regular season, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 touchdowns as Green Bay’s QB1. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns. He led the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.
In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).
