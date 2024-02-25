On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Longest Winless Streaks In Arizona Coyotes’ Franchise History

Feb 25, 2024, 3:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHOENIX – As the Arizona Coyotes begin a five-game road trip on Sunday and look to end their 11-game winless streak, we took a look at the longest such skids in franchise history.

RELATED STORIES

Arizona Coyotes continue to slide

If the Coyotes (23-29-4) lose in Winnipeg against the Jets (35-15-5), this year’s team will have the franchise’s second-longest winless streak since moving to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996. The Coyotes have gone six straight games without securing a point.

But since the original Winnipeg Jets’ records followed the franchise to Arizona, 12 games would be the franchise’s fourth-longest winless streak.

The 2003-04 Phoenix Coyotes failed to secure a win over 15 straight games and the Jets went winless over an NHL-record 30 games in 1980. The Coyotes also went winless in 11 straight games in 2017 and 2021.

RELATED: Smith: Utah Ready For NHL ‘Now’, Potential Team Names

The Coyotes’ last win came against the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Jan. 22. In November and into December, the Coyotes went on a five-game winning streak against the past five Stanley Cup champions and looked poised to secure the team’s second playoff berth in the last 12 seasons. However, Arizona has faded to second-to-last place in the Central and is now 14 points out of a wild card position.

Last month, the San Jose Sharks ended their own 12-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens, this season’s longest losing-streak. The Sharks also opened the season with an 11-game skid.

Longest winless streaks in Arizona Coyotes’ franchise history

Streak Start Date End Date
1. Winnipeg Jets 30 games 10/19/1980 12/20/1980
2. Winnipeg Jets 19 games 01/15/1994 02/28/1994
3. Phoenix Coyotes 15 games 02/21/2004 03/21/2004
4. Arizona Coyotes 11 games
01/24/2024
 Active
5. Arizona Coyotes 11 games 10/05/2017 10/28/2017
6. Arizona Coyotes 11 games 10/14/2021 11/05/2021
7. Winnipeg Jets 10 games 02/20/1980 03/14/1980
8. Winnipeg Jets 10 games 03/07/1988 03/26/1988
9. Winnipeg Jets 10 games
03/11/1995
 04/01/1995
10. Phoenix Coyotes 10 games 02/03/1998 03/10/1998
11. Arizona Coyotes 10 games 02/10/2015 03/03/2015
12. Arizona Coyotes 10 games 04/04/2022 04/23/2022

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Road Upset Over No. 7 USC Trojans

The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their time on the road in Los Angeles against the No. 7 USC Trojans.

46 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Richard Sherman Expected In Court Monday After DUI Arrest

Former Seahawks star Richard Sherman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Saturday, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) confirmed.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Top Plays From Jordan Love During First Season As Packers’ QB1

Former USU standout Jordan Love seized his opportunity to be an NFL starting quarterback and became a rising star for the Packers in 2023.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: The Buzzsaw Continues

The homestretch of Big 12 basketball has arrived.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Has Road Difficulties Once More, Fall To Colorado

The Runnin’ Utes finish up a three-game road trip in Boulder Saturday evening against the Colorado Buffaloes.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Picks Up Draw Against St. Louis City SC

Real Salt Lake played St. Louis City SC to a 1-1 draw at CITYPARK. Chicho Arango's 100th career goal marked the first of the year for RSL.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Longest Winless Streaks In Arizona Coyotes’ Franchise History