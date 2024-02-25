Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Road Upset Over No. 7 USC Trojans

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their time on the road in Los Angeles against the No. 7 USC Trojans.

The Utes had a rough night on Thursday against No. 12 UCLA and face the Trojans hoping for a better result as the regular season winds down.

The Utes got off to a good start to the game with a 7-0 run over USC. Utah never took their foot off the gas in the first half and went into the locker room up 34-28 on the Trojans.

HALFTIME Utah goes to the locker room with a 34-28 lead over USC.#Utes are shooting 44% from the field and 43% from the three, and 86% from the line.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 25, 2024

Utah continued to play tough through the second half, ultimately toppling No. 7 USC on the road, 74-68.

Utah with the big upset on the road of No. 7 USC, 74-68.

Great win for the program after a disappointing outing against UCLA.#GoUtes #LightTheU — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) February 25, 2024

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will head back home to put a bow on the 2023-24 regular season against the Washington schools.

The Utes start with Washington State on Thursday, February 29 with a 3:00 pm MT tip.

Utah finishes up their regular season against Washington on Saturday, March 2 at 12:00 pm MT before turning their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Both games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. USC

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. USC

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 23 points

Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili – 9 rebounds

Assists Leader: Jenna Johnson – 3 assists

Alissa Pili finished as the leading scorer for the Utes going 5-10 from the field, 1-3 from the three and 12-14 from the line. Pili was also a factor off the boards leading the team in rebounds with nine and adding two steals.

Kennady McQueen was clutch as Utah’s second leading scorer with 14 points on the day going 5-7 from the field, 2-4 from the three, and 2-3 from the line. Additionally, McQueen added five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals.

Dasia Young was great balancing fouls and being there for her team. She finished the night third in scoring with 13 points going 4-4 from the field, 2-2 from the three, and 3-8 from the line while managing four fouls down the stretch.

Maty Wilke rounded out the top scorers with 11 points going 4-8 from the field and 3-6 from the three.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. USC

The Utah women were crisp shooting against USC going 49% from the field while shooting 41% from the three, and 68% from their trips to the line.

The Utes were still a little careless with the ball turning it over 16 times for 21 USC points, but overcame the mistakes by being solid with most of their possessions.

