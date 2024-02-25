On the Site:
Utah Women’s Basketball Gets Road Upset Over No. 7 USC Trojans

Feb 25, 2024, 3:20 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 18 Utah women’s basketball wrapped up their time on the road in Los Angeles against the No. 7 USC Trojans.

The Utes had a rough night on Thursday against No. 12 UCLA and face the Trojans hoping for a better result as the regular season winds down.

The Utes got off to a good start to the game with a 7-0 run over USC. Utah never took their foot off the gas in the first half and went into the locker room up 34-28 on the Trojans.

Utah continued to play tough through the second half, ultimately toppling No. 7 USC on the road, 74-68.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

Utah will head back home to put a bow on the 2023-24 regular season against the Washington schools.

The Utes start with Washington State on Thursday, February 29 with a 3:00 pm MT tip.

Utah finishes up their regular season against Washington on Saturday, March 2 at 12:00 pm MT before turning their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

Both games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. USC

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. USC

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 23 points
  • Rebound Leader: Alissa Pili – 9 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Jenna Johnson – 3 assists

Alissa Pili finished as the leading scorer for the Utes going 5-10 from the field, 1-3 from the three and 12-14 from the line. Pili was also a factor off the boards leading the team in rebounds with nine and adding two steals.

Kennady McQueen was clutch as Utah’s second leading scorer with 14 points on the day going 5-7 from the field, 2-4 from the three, and 2-3 from the line. Additionally, McQueen added five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals.

Dasia Young was great balancing fouls and being there for her team. She finished the night third in scoring with 13 points going 4-4 from the field, 2-2 from the three, and 3-8 from the line while managing four fouls down the stretch.

Maty Wilke rounded out the top scorers with 11 points going 4-8 from the field and 3-6 from the three.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. USC

The Utah women were crisp shooting against USC going 49% from the field while shooting 41% from the three, and 68% from their trips to the line.

The Utes were still a little careless with the ball turning it over 16 times for 21 USC points, but overcame the mistakes by being solid with most of their possessions.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

