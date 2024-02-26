On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Family of St. George man killed by alleged DUI driver react to plea deal

Feb 25, 2024, 5:39 PM

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — The family of a St. George man hit and killed by an alleged driver under the influence is disappointed after the accused driver was sentenced to one year in jail.

Matthew Jones was hit and killed in November on the intersection of 500 N. Bluff Street in St. George. Police arrested Brianna Waters, 28, on multiple charges including DUI.

According to court documents, a plea deal had been reached. Waters pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possession of and use of a controlled substance, but the DUI charge was dropped. She was facing a sentence of one to 15 years in prison. A judge sentenced her to one year in jail, which includes time already served.

The prosecutor in charge of the case told KSL TV police did not read Water’s her Miranda rights after she was arrested, which caused concern for the case. While the family did agree to the plea deal, Jones’ nieces told KSL they did not feel like they got the justice their family deserves.

“I’m upset that that it turned out this way,” said SadieMae Jones. “Am I hateful towards anybody? I’m not going to let that hatred taint who I am because that’s not who I am.”

(SadieMae Jones) (SadieMae Jones)

The Jones family said the last few months have been difficult for them. Matthew Jones was killed just a few days after his sister Mardelle was also hit and killed at nearly the exact same spot. The driver involved in that crash did stay on scene and cooperated with police.

“It feels extremely surreal,” said Hailey Jones. “It feels like we’re in a dream, almost like a nightmare, and we just keep reliving it because we keep getting dragged back into it.”

SadieMae and Hailey said they don’t wish Waters any harm but are hoping what happened to their family doesn’t happen to others.

“(This) could have gone better than what it has been and I think that (police) need to understand and learn from this,” Hailey Jones said.

Matthew Jones’ nieces said they hope to continue to honor his uncle’s legacy.

“He’s made such an impact on my life,” SadieMae Jones said. “But I’m going to just take that and move forward in the best ways that I can.”

Court documents state Waters must pay a fine of up to $2,000. She will be placed on probation for four years once she is released from jail. However, she will be sent to prison if there are any violations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police said Sunday there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in s...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported as vehicle leaves the road and strikes a home in southern Utah

Police said there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in southern Utah on Sunday morning.

48 minutes ago

The top and underside of a female silverspot butterfly. The butterfly, found in Utah, will fly its ...

Ashley Imlay, KSL.com

Rare Utah butterfly lands on list of species at risk of extinction

A rare butterfly found in Utah and neighboring states will land on the U.S. list of "threatened" species under the Endangered Species Act next month.

3 hours ago

cuffs hang on a pipe against a wall...

Mary Culbertson

Man accused of manslaughter after allegedly selling fentanyl that led to overdose

One man was arrested and accused of manslaughter after authorities believe he sold fentanyl to a victim who died of overdose.

4 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Judge Griffith

Judge Thomas Griffith addresses a crucial conversation about how to repair the breaches in our civic life following an event at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.

9 hours ago

Dozens gathered at the steps of the Utah Capitol on Saturday in support of Ukraine on the second of...

Brianna Chavez

Dozens gather in support of Ukraine two years since Russia’s invasion

Dozens gathered at the steps of the Utah Capitol on Saturday in support of Ukraine on the second of anniversary of Russia's invasion.

22 hours ago

FILE - The Utah Capitol is shown on March 3, 2023. A Utah legislative committee voted not to advanc...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah lawmaker’s push to regulate short-term rentals falls short

A Utah legislative committee voted not to advance a bill that would have imposed regulations on short-term rentals in the state.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Family of St. George man killed by alleged DUI driver react to plea deal