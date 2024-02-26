On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

No injuries reported as vehicle leaves the road and strikes a home in southern Utah

Feb 25, 2024, 6:20 PM | Updated: 6:26 pm

Police said Sunday there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in s...

Police said Sunday there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in southern Utah. (Hurricane City Police Department)

(Hurricane City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

HURRICANE — Police said there were no injuries after a vehicle went off the road and struck a house in southern Utah on Sunday morning.

According to the Hurricane Police Department, a 16-year-old male was driving a 1996 Ford Thunderbird and took a roundabout too fast. The incident happened in the area of 700 W. 100 North around 10:55 a.m.

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and overcorrected, causing the car to leave the road and strike the home.

Originally, police thought the driver had left the scene. However, the juvenile was found talking to the homeowner.

The driver was cited for going too fast for the conditions, and other non-moving violations. The teenager was released to a responsible adult.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

