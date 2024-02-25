John Collins Records Block, Slam Dunk During Early Minutes Against Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward John Collins made a couple of impactful plays during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

John Collins dunks on Spurs after big block

The Jazz hosted the Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 25.

RELATED: Win Over Spurs Gives Utah Jazz First Three-Game Win Streak Of Season

Three minutes into the contest, Collins leaped into the air to swat a shot attempt by San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan. The Jazzman was originally called for a foul on the play. However, Jazz head coach Will Hardy challenged the ruling. After a review, the early challenge was successful for Hardy, and Collins was credited a block. The Jazz were given possession of the ball with a 6-2 deficit.

Later in the quarter, the Jazz stole the ball from the Spurs before Keyonte George fed the ball ahead to Collins. The Wake Forest product took the ball and slammed it home for a four-foot dunk. The jam gave Utah a 12-8 lead with 6:20 left to play in the first quarter.

the defense 🔒

the assist 🔑

the dunk 🔓 pic.twitter.com/0haDmmQ0bE — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 26, 2024

During his first nine minutes of action, Collins had two points on 1-4 field goals. He added five rebounds and one block.

This season, Collins is averaging 14.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting.

Utah’s game against San Antonio is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Spurs vs. Jazz

In their first meeting this season, the Jazz beat the Spurs in San Antonio, 130-118, on December 26, 2023. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with a double-double that featured 31 points on 12-17 shooting and 12 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson poured in 24 points off of the bench in Utah’s win.

Keldon Johnson scored 26 points to lead all Spurs scorers. Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five blocks in San Antonio’s loss.

Since the loss to the Jazz, the Spurs have only won seven games. The Spurs arrived in Utah with an 11-46 record, good for the third-worst in the NBA. San Antonio is 6-25 on the road this season.

By comparison, the Jazz welcomed the Spurs with a 26-31 record, including 17-11 at the Delta Center this season. The Jazz are currently four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs and Jazz will play each other one more time during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah will host San Antonio again on March 27.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland