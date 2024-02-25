Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Dunk On Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz rookie forward Taylor Hendricks rocked the rim with a two-handed slam dunk during Utah’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Taylor Hendricks dunks on Spurs

The Jazz hosted the Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 25.

With 7:11 to go in the first half, the Jazz collected a rebound on a miss by the Spurs before Collin Sexton pushed the ball down the court. Sexton fed the ball ahead to a driving Hendricks, who rose into the air and threw down a powerful slam dunk. Hendricks’ jam gave Utah a 50-27 lead over San Antonio.

During his first 15 minutes on the hardwood, Hendricks had four points on 2-5 field goals. He also had three rebounds and a block.

This season, the rookie 0ut of UCF is averaging 5.1 points per contest on 40.5 percent shooting. Hendricks also averages 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 15.3 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against San Antonio is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Spurs vs. Jazz

In their first meeting this season, the Jazz beat the Spurs in San Antonio, 130-118, on December 26, 2023. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with a double-double that featured 31 points on 12-17 shooting and 12 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson poured in 24 points off of the bench in Utah’s win.

Keldon Johnson scored 26 points to lead all Spurs scorers. Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five blocks in San Antonio’s loss.

Since the loss to the Jazz, the Spurs have only won seven games. The Spurs arrived in Utah with an 11-46 record, good for the third-worst in the NBA. San Antonio is 6-25 on the road this season.

By comparison, the Jazz welcomed the Spurs with a 26-31 record, including 17-11 at the Delta Center this season. The Jazz are currently four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs and Jazz will play each other one more time during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah will host San Antonio again on March 27.

