Taylor Hendricks Drives Past Victor Wembanyama For Dunk During Spurs-Jazz Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks blew past Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama for a slam dunk during Utah’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Taylor Hendricks drive past Victor Wembanyama

The Jazz hosted the Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 25.

RELATED: Win Over Spurs Gives Utah Jazz First Three-Game Win Streak Of Season

With 10:02 left to play in the third quarter, Jazz guard Collin Sexton passed the ball off to Hendricks in the corner. The Jazz rookie flew past an outstretched arm of Wembanyama and drove the baseline toward the hoop. Hendricks jumped up and threw down a vicious two-handed slam dunk to stretch Utah’s lead to 67-45.

During his first 20 minutes on the court, Hendricks had six points on 3-6 field goals. He also had three rebounds and one block while posting a plus-nine rating.

RELATED: Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Throws Down Dunk On Spurs

This season, the rookie out of UCF is averaging 5.1 points per contest on 40.5 percent shooting. Hendricks also averages 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals in 15.3 minutes per game.

Utah’s game against San Antonio is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Spurs vs. Jazz

In their first meeting this season, the Jazz beat the Spurs in San Antonio, 130-118, on December 26, 2023. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with a double-double that featured 31 points on 12-17 shooting and 12 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson poured in 24 points off of the bench in Utah’s win.

Keldon Johnson scored 26 points to lead all Spurs scorers. Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five blocks in San Antonio’s loss.

Since the loss to the Jazz, the Spurs have only won seven games. The Spurs arrived in Utah with an 11-46 record, good for the third-worst in the NBA. San Antonio is 6-25 on the road this season.

By comparison, the Jazz welcomed the Spurs with a 26-31 record, including 17-11 at the Delta Center this season. The Jazz are currently four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs and Jazz will play each other one more time during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah will host San Antonio again on March 27.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland