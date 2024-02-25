Jazz Center Walker Kessler Puts Down Reverse Jam On Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Walker Kessler threw down a reverse slam dunk on an assist from Jordan Clarkson during Utah’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Walker Kessler dunks vs. Spurs

The Jazz hosted the Spurs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday, February 25.

RELATED: Win Over Spurs Gives Utah Jazz First Three-Game Win Streak Of Season

With 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, Clarkson dribbled into the paint before throwing a nifty pass to a cutting Kessler. The second-year center from Auburn jumped into the air and tossed the ball through the cylinder on a reverse dunk.

Kessler’s slam pushed Utah’s lead to 95-82.

sixx assist??? say kess 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rQWHq6Qpow — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 26, 2024

During his first 19 minutes on the floor, Kessler had 10 points on 4-5 shooting. He added six rebounds, two assists, and three blocks. Clarkson poured in 17 points on 6-16 field goals. The guard added two rebounds and eight assists in his first 28 minutes.

This season, Kessler is averaging 8.3 points per contest on 64.6 percent shooting. Clarkson averages 4.8 assists per game.

Utah’s game against San Antonio is broadcast on KJZZ, Jazz+, NBA League Pass, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Spurs vs. Jazz

In their first meeting this season, the Jazz beat the Spurs in San Antonio, 130-118, on December 26, 2023. Lauri Markkanen led Utah with a double-double that featured 31 points on 12-17 shooting and 12 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson poured in 24 points off of the bench in Utah’s win.

Keldon Johnson scored 26 points to lead all Spurs scorers. Victor Wembanyama had 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and five blocks in San Antonio’s loss.

Since the loss to the Jazz, the Spurs have only won seven games. The Spurs arrived in Utah with an 11-46 record, good for the third-worst in the NBA. San Antonio is 6-25 on the road this season.

By comparison, the Jazz welcomed the Spurs with a 26-31 record, including 17-11 at the Delta Center this season. The Jazz are currently four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Spurs and Jazz will play each other one more time during the 2023-24 regular season. Utah will host San Antonio again on March 27.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland