Jazz Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Spurs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz survived a fourth quarter rally and beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-109.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 21 points.

The Spurs were led by Devin Vassell who scored 27.

First Quarter

The Jazz opened the game 0-6 as San Antonio blocked four shots in the opening three minutes.

After the rough start, the Jazz bounced back taking a 17-11 lead behind 3-7 shooting from the three-point line.

The Spurs shot just 8-22 from the floor and committed eight turnovers in the opening 12 minutes.

After one the Jazz led the Spurs 32-18.

Second Quarter

The Jazz extended their lead to 22 midway through the quarter as San Antonio continued to struggle to find easy shots.

Victor Wembanyama and Malaki Branham led the Spurs with 10 points each in the first half while the Jazz were led by Jordan Clarkson with 14.

As a team, the Jazz shot 49 percent from the floor, 40 percent from three, and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

At the half, the Jazz led San Antonio 63-39.

Third Quarter

The Spurs opened the third quarter on a 15-6 run, trimming the Jazz lead to 15, 69-54.

The Jazz bounced back using the lead to 22, 85-63, as the Spurs second-unit struggled to maintain the momentum.

San Antonio shot 13-25 in the frame while outscoring the Jazz 35-30.

After three the Jazz led the Spurs 93-74.

Fourth Quarter

San Antonio opened the fourth on a 15-5 run to trim the deficit to nine with 8:28 left in the game.

The Jazz answered with a 12-6 run to rebuild their lead to 15 with six minutes left to play.

The Jazz downed the Spurs 128-109.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

