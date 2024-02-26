Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
Feb 26, 2024, 8:13 AM
(Shannon Stapleton/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Don Henley has taken the stand at the criminal trial surrounding what he says were stolen, handwritten draft lyrics to “Hotel California” and other Eagles hits.
59 minutes ago
President Joe Biden and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox disagree on many issues but they were united Saturday in calling for less bitterness in politics and more bipartisanship.
13 hours ago
The remains of a Portland, Oregon, teenager who vanished in the late 1960s have been identified through advanced DNA testing more than 50 years after she went missing, authorities said
14 hours ago
AT&T says it will give affected customers $5 each to compensate for last week's cellphone network outage that left many without service for hours.
15 hours ago
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Granada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
17 hours ago
Kayakers have been paddling in one of the driest places on Earth after a series of record rainstorms battered California’s Death Valley and replenished Lake Manly.
17 hours ago
