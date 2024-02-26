On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

Utah high school basketball player reaches milestone: 1,000 rebounds in single season

Feb 26, 2024, 10:25 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

KAMAS — A Utah high school basketball player grabbed a huge career milestone – 1,000 rebounds in a single season; and she’s not stopping there.

Emma Broadbent started her junior season at South Summit High School with 590 rebounds, more than halfway to her goal of 1,000.

She never imagined shattering the record, but says she’s worked hard to perfect the art of rebounding.

“I think that rebounding is kind of like an art, you know, you have to know when to jump, when to when to try and go for the ball,” Broadbent said.

But she admits, there’s some luck involved.

“Because when the ball hits the rim, just kind of comes to you,” she said.

The ball ended up in the hands of the South Summit High star a lot!

This month, Broadbent set a record for 1,000 career rebounds, ranking first in Utah, and 11th nationally.

“I didn’t even think I would get at it this year. I mean, 1,000 rebounds is unheard of,” she said.

Weeks later, she broke the state record for most rebounds in one season at 436. The previous record was 432.

“I was so excited,” Broadbent said. “I didn’t realize that I was not close until I looked at my mom and she was like, you need one more.”

Averaging 18 rebounds a game, Broadbent credits her mom, who played college ball, for pushing her to get in the right position. Broadbent also models her game after another player, Lauren Gustin.

“I love watching Lauren Gustin from BYU play. I mean, the double-double queen, she is always so aggressive and strong with the ball. I look up to her a lot,” Broadbent said.

Broadbent’s basketball season is over, but the 4.0 student keeps busy playing softball and volleyball.

A team player who is always up for a challenge.

“I love the people I play with,” Broadbent said. “There’s no other feeling like playing basketball you have that incredible adrenaline rush whenever you do something good.”

Broadbent is only a junior so she’s got one more year to crush even more records and looks forward to playing college ball.

