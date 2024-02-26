On the Site:
Utah WBB Hold Steady In Latest AP Top 25 As Regular Season Winds Down

Feb 26, 2024, 10:32 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (20-8, 10-6 in conference play) held steady at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 after splitting the L.A. schools over the weekend.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, February 26.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 16 AP Top 25: February 26, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (27-0)
  2. Ohio State (24-3)
  3. Texas Longhorns (26-3)
  4. Stanford Cardinal (24-4)
  5. Virgina Tech (23-4)
  6. Iowa Hawkeyes (24-4)
  7. USC Trojans (21-5)
  8. UCLA Bruins (21-5)
  9. LSU Tigers (24-4)
  10. UConn Huskies (24-5)
  11. Oregon State (22-5)
  12. North Carolina State (23-5)
  13. Colorado Buffaloes (20-6)
  14. Indiana Hoosiers (22-4)
  15. Kansas State (23-5)
  16. Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-2)
  17. Notre Dame (21-6)
  18. Utah Utes (20-8)
  19. Syracuse Orange (23-5)
  20. Oklahoma Sooners (20-7)
  21. Baylor Bears (21-6)
  22. Louisville Cardinal (22-7)
  23. Creighton Blue Jays (22-4)
  24. UNLV Rebels (24-2)
  25. West Virginia (22-5)

The Utes will be back home to wrap up their regular season schedule hosting the Washington schools before turning their attention to the Pac-12 Tournament.

First up Utah will welcome in Washington State on Thursday, February 29 at 3:00 pm MT.

They will then finish up on Saturday, March 2 against Washington at 12:00 pm MT.

Both games will air on the Pac-12 Networks.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Utes here. 

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

