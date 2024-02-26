Bovine Blog: Utah State Basketball Sweeps Mountain West Weekly Awards

LOGAN, Utah – A hard-fought, five-point win over then-No. 19 San Diego State propelled Utah State back atop the Mountain West’s top spot and earned the Aggies a clean sweep in this week’s MW weekly awards.

Graduate senior point guard Darius Brown II was named MW Player of the Week, while freshman guard Mason Falslev earned MW Freshman of the Week for February 19-25.

A season-high 25 points, including five threes, helped USU’s floor general secure his first POTW recognition. The Pasadena, California native is averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game this season.

Brown becomes the third Aggie to earn MW Player of the Week, joining Ian Martinez and Great Osobor (twice). USU leads the MW with four Player of the Week honors.

The Benson, Utah native was all over the court against San Diego State. Falslev finished with 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists. One of his four boards came on the offensive end in the final minutes, leading to a game-sealing three from Brown II. Falslev is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this season.

Utah State has a week to prepare before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (11-15, 4-9) in Fresno, CA on Tuesday, February 27. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MT. The Aggies are 44-26 all-time against Fresno State and have won nine of the last ten games between these programs. USU hasn’t lost to the Bulldogs at home since 2019.

