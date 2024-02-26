On the Site:
Utah Gymnastics Lands Ideal Spot In First National Qualifying Score Ranking

Feb 26, 2024, 11:17 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

red-rocks-celebrate-ella-zirbes-bars-routine-at-huntsman-center-2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks continue to sit at No. 4 in the country as college gymnastics switches to their National Qualifying Score rankings.

Utah had a double-header week facing UCLA in Los Angeles last Monday before a quick turnaround to host Stanford on Friday night. Both meets were wins for the Utes.

Utah is sitting in good position nine meets into the season and will need to keep it up this week with a big meet on the road against No. 3 Cal.

How NQS Is Calculated

For a more in-depth look at NQS, how college gymnastics is ranked and why, you can check out this article here.

To keep things simple for the purposes of this article here are the basics:

NQS is calculated using a team’s top six scores from their 10-13 meet season (Conference Championships count in this number).

Three of those six scores need to be road or neutral-site scores in an effort to eliminate home bias for a team.

Next, the highest score of the six is removed and the remaining five scores are then averaged to form a team’s NQS.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In NQS Rankings According To Road To Nationals

*NQS On Road To Nationals After Week Eight

  1. Oklahoma- 198.270
  2. LSU- 197.845
  3. Cal- 197.810
  4. Utah- 197.645
  5. Florida- 197.600
  6. Kentucky- 197.560

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

The Red Rocks will be back on the road, this time to Berkley for a huge meet against No. 3 Cal.

Utah versus Cal starts at 3:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

