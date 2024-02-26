Utah Gymnastics Lands Ideal Spot In First National Qualifying Score Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks continue to sit at No. 4 in the country as college gymnastics switches to their National Qualifying Score rankings.

Utah had a double-header week facing UCLA in Los Angeles last Monday before a quick turnaround to host Stanford on Friday night. Both meets were wins for the Utes.

Utah is sitting in good position nine meets into the season and will need to keep it up this week with a big meet on the road against No. 3 Cal.

First week of NQS & the Red Rocks remain ranked #4! 🙌 𝐕𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭: #9

𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐬: #7

𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐦: #2

𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐫: #7#RedRocks pic.twitter.com/72NApIv2gG — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) February 26, 2024

How NQS Is Calculated

For a more in-depth look at NQS, how college gymnastics is ranked and why, you can check out this article here.

To keep things simple for the purposes of this article here are the basics:

NQS is calculated using a team’s top six scores from their 10-13 meet season (Conference Championships count in this number).

Three of those six scores need to be road or neutral-site scores in an effort to eliminate home bias for a team.

Next, the highest score of the six is removed and the remaining five scores are then averaged to form a team’s NQS.

Where The Red Rocks Sit In NQS Rankings According To Road To Nationals

*NQS On Road To Nationals After Week Eight

Oklahoma- 198.270 LSU- 197.845 Cal- 197.810 Utah- 197.645 Florida- 197.600 Kentucky- 197.560

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

The Red Rocks will be back on the road, this time to Berkley for a huge meet against No. 3 Cal.

Utah versus Cal starts at 3:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

