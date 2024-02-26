On the Site:
BYU & Utah State Headed In Opposite Directions As Aggies Vault Into Top 25

Feb 26, 2024, 11:32 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – A win over then-No.19 San Diego State propelled Utah State back into the AP Top 25 after a brief hiatus.

The Aggies are among two ranked Mountain West teams (No. 20 San Diego State).

BYU Falls Out of Rankings

The Cougars (19-8, 7-7) dropped out of the Top 25 after a disappointing 84-74 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

RELATED: BYU Will Face Shorthanded Kansas Team On Tuesday Night

BYU travels to Lawrence, Kansas, for a date with the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday, February 27. The Cougars then return home, where they host TCU on Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. MT.

Utah State Jumps Back Into AP Top 25

The Aggies (22-5, 10-4) did their part, relying on Mountain West Player of the Week Darius Brown II and MW Freshman of the Week Mason Falslev to pick up a critical 68-63 win over then-No. 19 San Diego State on February 20.

RELATED: Utah State Sweeps Mountain West Weekly Awards

USU heads to Fresno, California, to take on Fresno State on Tuesday, February 27. The Aggies finish the week by hosting the Air Force Falcons at the Spectrum on Friday, March 1 at 9 p.m. MT.

AP Top 25: BYU & USU Remain Ranked

Week 17 poll as of February 26, 2024

  1. Houston (24-3)
  2. Purdue (25-3)
  3. UConn (25-3)
  4. Tennessee (21-6)
  5. Marquette (21-6)
  6. Arizona (21-6)
  7. Kansas (21-6)
  8. Iowa State (21-6)
  9. North Carolina (21-6)
  10. Duke (21-6)
  11. Auburn (21-6)
  12. Creighton (20-8)
  13. Illinois (20-7)
  14. Alabama (19-8)
  15. Baylor (19-8)
  16. Kentucky (19-8)
  17. Saint Mary’s (23-6)
  18. South Carolina (22-5)
  19. Washington State (21-7)
  20. San Diego State (21-7)
  21. Dayton (21-5)
  22. Utah State (22-5)
  23. Gonzaga (22-6)
  24. Florida (19-8)
  25. South Florida (21-5)

Others receiving votes: BYU 92, Texas Tech 65, Clemson 45, TCU 45, Wake Forest 44, Wisconsin 42, Nevada 25, Colorado St. 20, Arizona St 17, New Mexico 10, FAU 8, Oklahoma 7, Nebraska 7, Mississippi St. 5, Washington 4, Appalachian St 3, Northwestern 1, Boise St. 1, McNeese St. 1, Indiana St 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Follow College Basketball Action With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah College Basketball here.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

