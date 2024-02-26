On the Site:
Bovine Blog: Previewing No. 22 Utah State At Fresno State Bulldogs

Feb 26, 2024, 12:37 PM

LOGAN, Utah – Fresh off of a win over then-No. 19 San Diego State and a week of practice, the No. 22 Utah State Aggies look to keep the good times rolling in their penultimate road game of the 2023-24 season.

USU (22-5, 10-4) heads to California on Tuesday, February 27, to tangle with the Fresno State Bulldogs. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MT.

RELATED: BYU & USU Headed In Opposite Directions In Top 25

The Aggies enter the week tied with Boise State atop the Mountain West standings with a 10-4 conference record. USU holds the tiebreaker over the Broncos by virtue of a 2-0 head-to-head record this season.

The Aggies are 44-26 all-time against Fresno State and have won nine of the last ten games between these programs. USU hasn’t lost to the Bulldogs at home since 2019.

USU blew out the Bulldogs 83-62 in Logan on January 20.

RELATED: Utah State Sweeps Mountain West Weekly Awards

Fresno State

Led by head coach Justin Hutson in his sixth season helming the program, the Bulldogs are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. Fresno State dropped its past two games by a combined 55 points.

Fresno State has been offensively challenged at times this season, coming in as the second-lowest scoring team (68 ppg) in the league. Utah State brings the second-best scoring offense (79.6 ppg) against the Bulldogs who allow 72.7 points to opponents this season.

Isaiah Hill leads two double-digit scorers with 12.2 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.3 steals a night. Xavier DuSell adds 11.3 points per game. Enoch Boakye contributes 8.3 points and team-high 8.2 rebounds.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State has a week to prepare before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10) in Fresno, CA on Tuesday, February 27. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

