Report: Raiders ‘Not Expected’ To Franchise Tag RB Josh Jacobs

SALT LAKE CITY – The Las Vegas Raiders plan to avoid the franchise tag with Josh Jacobs and will try to re-sign the running back to a new deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL insider reported on the Raiders‘ plan for their featured back on Monday, February 26.

NFL teams can place the franchise tag on eligible players until March 5.

“The Raiders will attempt to re-sign free-agent-to-be running back Josh Jacobs, but they are not expected to tag him, not with his franchise tag costing $14,149,200, according to league sources,’ Schefter posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Some of the other running backs on the Raiders’ roster include Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden.

Last season, the Raiders posted an 8-9 record and missed the postseason for the second year in a row. Jacobs sat out Las Vegas’ training camp before agreeing to a revised deal with the team.

Jacobs played in 13 games and missed the final month of the regular season due to injury. He finished the 2023 season with 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Jacobs also had 37 receptions for 296 yards.

Jacobs has played his entire career with the Raiders since he was the No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. During his time in the league, Jacobs has run for 5,545 yards and 46 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,448 receiving yards out of the backfield.

The Silver and Black could potentially look night and day different in 2024 with a new full-time head coach, general manager, and possibly a new quarterback.

NFL free agency will officially begin on March 13 at 2 p.m. (MT).

