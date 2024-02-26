Tanker with open lid spills oil on I-15 ramp in West Haven

WEST HAVEN — Hazmat crews are cleaning up an oil and fuel spill on a freeway ramp after a semitrailer turned with an open lid Monday afternoon.

Weber Fire District Deputy Chief David Reed told KSL that the semitrailer was getting off the Interstate 15 ramp on 2100 South when some of the hazardous liquid spilled out.

Reed said the hazardous liquid spilled across the road because the driver did not close the fuel cap on top of the tanker. He described the spill as “black ice” that spread across the road.

According to Reed, the hazmat team from Weber Fire District responded to the spill and closed off the road. The Utah Department of Transportation brought a sand truck to help contain the spill.

Reed did not know when the road would reopen to travelers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.