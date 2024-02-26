Man airlifted in critical condition after crash in Washington County

TOQUERVILLE — A man was airlifted in critical condition following a crash on southbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 31.

According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday a Nissan pickup truck was “reported as traveling at a high rate of speed” on southbound I-15.

The driver lost control and the truck went off to the left when it hit the barrier. The truck then rolled over the barrier and came to rest on the left shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The driver, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the car and had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Roden said the man was in critical condition.

The road was closed briefly but is now back open.