SWAT, police respond to suspect hiding in a family’s home in Erda

ERDA — A suspect running from police has forced his way into a family’s home in Erda, police and SWAT teams are responding.

According to Cpl. Colbey Bentley with the Tooele City Police Department, police responded to a domestic violence call at another home within Tooele. When they arrived on scene, the suspect in that case took off running.

The suspect then entered a home in Erda near Petersen Drive and Droubay Road.

BREAKING: SWAT standoff happening now in Erda. Tooele City Police say a domestic violence suspect ran from officers and ran into a random family’s home. They think he’s alone in the house but still working to confirm. I’ll have a live report at 3:58pm on @KSL5TV. pic.twitter.com/wpygKOsmuV — Shara Park ✨ (@KSLSharaPark) February 26, 2024

The Tooele County Metro SWAT Team has been called out.

Police are not sure if the suspect is armed.

“It is a potentially dangerous scene based off of what I know now,” Bentley said.

Police told KSL TV they think the suspect randomly chose this house and they’re unaware of any connection he has to the home.

They don’t believe anyone was in the home when the suspect entered, however, police said they are still working to confirm that.

A SWAT officer is using the bullhorn calling out the suspect by name, telling him the house is surrounded and that they have a warrant to enter. They’ve been asking him to come out the front door with his hands up and surrender peacefully.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.