Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
UTAH LEGISLATURE

Utah representative transported in ambulance after apparent medical issue on House floor

Feb 26, 2024, 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, was transported in an ambulance after an apparent medical issue in the H...

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, was transported in an ambulance after an apparent medical issue in the House chamber at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday. (Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News)

(Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah lawmaker was transported from the Capitol via ambulance after an apparent medical issue in the House chamber on Monday afternoon.

Rep. Dan Johnson, R-Logan, was seated at his desk shortly after lawmakers convened for an afternoon session at 2 p.m. when the incident occurred. Another lawmaker called out for Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful, a physician, who rushed to Johnson’s aid and wheeled his chair into the House lounge behind the speaker’s dais and out of public view.

Firefighters later brought an oxygen tank and other medical supplies through the rotunda and into the House offices. Johnson was transported via an ambulance, which left the west Capitol steps without its siren on, according to troopers.

Rep. Raymond Ward, R-Bountiful, told KSLNewsRadio that Johnson couldn’t see or speak for a few minutes. He said that by the time the ambulance got to the scene Johnson appeared to be OK.

“This afternoon, Rep. Dan Johnson experienced a medical episode and is now receiving treatment,” a House spokeswoman told KSL.com via text. “We appreciate the swift response by Utah Highway Patrol and emergency responders. Our thoughts, prayers and best wishes are with Rep. Johnson.”

The incident disrupted activity on the floor for about 25 minutes as representatives quickly adopted a motion to halt the proceedings while Johnson was treated.

More information about Johnson’s condition and the cause of the medical episode was not immediately available.

Contributing: Lisa Riley Roche, KSL.com; Jessica Lowell, KSLNewsRadio; and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

