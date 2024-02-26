Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Announces Engagement To Former Jazz Dancer

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon announced his engagement with a post on social media.

Former Ute Julian Blackmon gets engaged

The former Layton Lancers standout shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, February 25.

Blackmon is engaged to former Utah Jazz dancer Tyra Gilmore.

“Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever,” the couple captioned their post.

Gilmore was a member of the Jazz’s 2022-23 dance team.

Blackmon recently completed his four seasons in the NFL. He’s played his entire career with the Colts.

Before his season was ended early by an injury, Blackmon helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

He finished the 2023 season with 88 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 15 games played.

Blackmon is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

About Julian Blackmon

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Blackmon recorded 50 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, one touchdown, and two pass breakups.

