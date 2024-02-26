On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Announces Engagement To Former Jazz Dancer

Feb 26, 2024, 8:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes and current Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon announced his engagement with a post on social media.

Former Ute Julian Blackmon gets engaged

The former Layton Lancers standout shared the news via Instagram on Sunday, February 25.

Blackmon is engaged to former Utah Jazz dancer Tyra Gilmore.

“Yes today. Yes tomorrow. Yes forever,” the couple captioned their post.

Gilmore was a member of the Jazz’s 2022-23 dance team.

Blackmon recently completed his four seasons in the NFL. He’s played his entire career with the Colts.

Before his season was ended early by an injury, Blackmon helped the Colts to a 9-8 record.

He finished the 2023 season with 88 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 15 games played.

Blackmon is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

RELATED: 2024 Local NFL Player Free Agency Tracker

About Julian Blackmon

RELATED STORIES

Before his NFL career, Blackmon was a standout player at Layton High School. After his prep career with the Lancers, the safety played college football at the University of Utah from 2016-19.

During his time with the Utes, Blackmon recorded 60 total tackles, 41 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and four pass breakups in 48 games.

Following his Utah career, Blackmon was selected by the Colts with the No. 85 overall pick during the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Blackmon recorded 50 total tackles, 36 solo tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, one interception, one touchdown, and two pass breakups.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. Listen to Ireland on Yards After College: An NFL Podcast. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Lynne Roberts Discusses Having To Adapt Through Tough Pac-12 Schedule

Nothing has come easy for Utah women's basketball in the 2023-24 season despite returning most of a team that got to the Sweet 16 last year.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Duke’s Scheyer Wants ACC To Implement Measures To Prevent Court-Storming After Injury

Duke coach Jon Scheyer wants the ACC to implement measures to prevent court-storming after Kyle Filipowski was hobbled following a collision.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Quin Snyder, Hawks Play Key Role In Jazz Immediate Future

There may be no team that has more influence on the immediate future of the Utah Jazz than Quin Snyder's Atlanta Hawks.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Following Nine Former Beehive State Stars In Big League Camps

Spring Training is a chance for young players to catch the eye of a coach or scout in hopes of finding their name on the Opening Day roster.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Raiders ‘Not Expected’ To Franchise Tag RB Josh Jacobs

The Raiders plan to avoid the franchise tag with Josh Jacobs and will try to re-sign him to a new deal, according to Adam Schefter.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing No. 22 Utah State At Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresh off of a win over SDSU and a week of practice, the Utah State Aggies look to keep the good times rolling against Fresno State.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Colts Safety Julian Blackmon Announces Engagement To Former Jazz Dancer