Utah Royals FC Unveil Primary Kits For 2024 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals unveiled their primary kits ahead of the club’s anticipated return to the pitch as an NWSL franchise in the 2024 season.

Utah Royals FC reveal 2024 kits

The club showed off its new uniforms on Tuesday, February 27.



In 2024, the Royals will sport gold and navy kits produced by Nike.

The jerseys feature the team’s lioness logo in addition to club sponsors. One kit is primarily gold with navy accents and the other jersey features the opposite.

The Ascent has just begun. pic.twitter.com/LkWnrfmtp6 — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) February 27, 2024

Let the journey begin. 2.27.24 pic.twitter.com/1gLcSOmFoE — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) February 27, 2024

During the Royals’ first stint in Utah, the club wore kits with navy, gold, and white as primary colors.

Our kit launch is still about a month away… but we promise it’s better than theirs lol 🤪 pic.twitter.com/uaEAB1Py7K — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) January 24, 2024

The Royals kick off their 2024 campaign at home against the Chicago Red Stars on March 16.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

