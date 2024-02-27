Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Down To Two Critical Last Weeks

SALT LAKE CITY – Week nine of Pac-12 men’s basketball had a brief change of hierarchy before getting back to “normal” emphasizing how important the last two weeks of the regular season are going to be.

The “Conference of Champions” still sit with two ranked teams in the latest AP Top 25 with two others in Washington and Arizona State receiving votes.

It’s been hard for the Pac-12 to gain any respect the past few seasons but there could be a handful of teams that make the cut for postseason play. With two weeks left in the regular season, anything can happen and there are a few teams hoping for just that.

How Things Shook Out In Week Nine Of Conference Play

For the briefest moment of time Washington State jumped Arizona for the top spot in the conference. The Cougars lost that spot by losing to Arizona State two days later while the Wildcats handled their business against Washington.

Cal handed Oregon a surprising loss that has moved them up the rankings while Colorado kept their NCAA hopes alive with a very convincing win at home over Utah.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week 10

Arizona heads up the road this week to take on rival Arizona State who has been a thorn in teams’ side all season long.

Cal and Colorado play each other on Thursday before the Golden Bears head down to Salt Lake City to take on Utah. With how Cal has been making a late push and the inconsistencies of both the mountain schools, those matchups could prove more interesting than they look on the surface.

Washington State and UCLA could also prove to be a good game.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023 Season: After Week Nine

No. 6 Arizona (21-6, 12-4) No. 19 Washington State (21-7, 12-5) Oregon, (18-9, 10-6) Colorado (18-9, 9-7) UCLA (14-13, 9-7) Cal (13-15, 9-8) Arizona State (14-14, 8-9) Utah (16-11, 7-9) Washington (15-13, 7-10) Stanford (12-15, 7-10) USC (11-16, 5-11) Oregon State (12-16, 4-13)

