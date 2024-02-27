On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Fighting For Seeding

Feb 27, 2024, 10:00 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Pac-12 is a top-heavy conference when it comes women’s basketball through week nine as at least half the league battles for postseason seeding.

The “Conference of Champions” continues to be highly competitive in women’s college hoops with six teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Conference play has proven to be entertaining for the women once again and likely a bitter battle till the end.

How Things Shook Out In Week Nine Of Conference Play

Things got interesting in week nine of conference play with a few “upsets” of note.

Arizona was able to upset Stanford, though the Cardinal recovered just fine against Arizona State later in the weekend.

UCLA trounced Utah, but the Utes turned it around against USC who beat Colorado beforehand.

Most Compelling Matchups In Week 10

The last weekend of regular season play should be fairly straightforward with the biggest matchup happening between No. 4 Stanford who travels up to Corvallis to take on the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers.

While not likely, Arizona does face No. 7 USC and No. 8 UCLA after upsetting the Cardinal the weekend before. Utah also has a possible interesting matchup in Washington State who has given them some fits in the past.

Pac-12 Power Rankings 2023-24 Season: After Week Nine

  1. No. 4 Stanford (24-4, 13-3)
  2. No. 11 Oregon State (22-5, 11-5)
  3. No. 7 USC (21-5, 11-5)
  4. No. 8 UCLA (21-5, 10-5)
  5. No. 13 Colorado (20-6, 10-5)
  6. No. 18 Utah (20-8, 10-6)
  7. Arizona (16-12, 8-8)
  8. Washington State (17-12, 6-10)
  9. Cal (12-12, 6-10)
  10. Washington (15-12, 5-11)
  11. Arizona State (11-17, 3-13)
  12. Oregon (11-18, 2-13)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast and The Saturday Show on The KSL Sports Zone.

