Ryan Smith Teases New Downtown Arena Rendering

Feb 27, 2024, 11:11 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took to social media to tease a reimagined downtown arena featuring a newly designed NBA and NHL arena.

“Downtown Salt Lake City is the heart of Utah,” Smith posted.

“Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment. Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core.”

Ryan Smith Shares Rendering Of Downtown Arena

Smith shared the drawing of the revitalized arena amid his bid to bring an NHL franchise to the state of Utah.

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group submitted a request for the NHL to kickstart the expansion process with the ultimate goal of bringing a hockey team to Utah.

The rendering shows a glass front multi-purpose arena lined by storefronts leading to the building.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” Smith said.

RELATED: Answering The Most Asked Questions Regarding NHL Coming To Utah

“We are passionate about sports and entertainment in the state and are committed to providing premium sports and entertainment experiences for the people of Utah and visitors from around the world. We are ready to welcome the NHL and are confident that the time and attention being spent by all parties will bring one of the most exciting and dynamic leagues in the world to our community on a permanent basis.”

Smith has said that an NHL team could immediately begin play at the Delta Center while they explore options for a long term solution for a hockey arena.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

