Utes Release Spring Practices, 22 Forever Game Dates For Utah Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Preparations for the 2024 Utah football season have officially been released by the program with spring practices beginning March 12 and running until April 13.

Practices are closed to the public outside of the 22 Forever Spring Game to be held on Saturday, April 13.

Media will have a 20-minute viewing period at the end of practices on Tuesday availabilities. Tuesday availabilities will also feature Kyle Whittingham and offensive players. Thursday availabilities will feature defensive players.

Assistant coaches will have two availabilities to media during the first week of practices and last week of practices.

22 Forever Spring Game

As mentioned, Utah’s annual spring game will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with kickoff set for 11:00 am MT. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The 22 Forever Spring Game was renamed last year in honor of fallen players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who both wore the number 22 before their tragic deaths. Proceeds from ticket sales for the spring game go toward the 22 Forever Scholarship.

Since its inception in 2021, the 22 Forever Scholarship has raised over $900,000 in funds. Utah Athletics has the goal of reaching $1 million this year to officially make it an endowed scholarship annually.

Ticket Pricing For 22 Forever Spring Game

Four tickets for $22 in bleacher seats

Two tickets for $22 in chairback seats

One ticket for $22 in premium seats

General public can check www.UtahTickets.com or can call/text 801-581-8849 on Monday to purchase tickets when public sale begins.

Utah Football Spring Leadership

Utah football released their spring captains and leadership council earlier.

Quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna, and linebacker Karene Reid have all been named team captains through spring practices. They will also serve on the leadership council.

In addition to the above four, Lander Barton, Levani Damuni, Connor O’Toole, Zemaiah Vaughn, Money Parks, Miki Suguturaga, Micah Bernard, and Keanu Tanuvasa also serve on the spring leadership council.

