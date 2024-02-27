Plan to finance MLB stadium gets House approval after major tax change

SALT LAKE CITY — The plan to finance a Major League Baseball stadium on Salt Lake’s west side got a big change as it hit the House floor Tuesday.

A new version no longer includes raising hotel taxes statewide, also known as the transient room tax, to help finance the ballpark. Instead, the plan includes capturing the increase of the sales tax within the Fairpark district and reinvesting it back into the area.

The new plan keeps the increase in the sales tax on rental cars.

The House voted to pass second substitute HB562, 51-21. The bill now heads to the Utah Senate, where it needs to be approved by the end of Friday before Gov. Spencer Cox can either sign or veto it.

#BREAKING: A significant change is coming to the MLB bill. Lawmakers will be stripping out the statewide hotel tax and will be studying that over the interim. Raising a statewide sales tax was a hang up for many in the House. @KSL5TV

BACKGROUND:https://t.co/24nN4N9nwe — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) February 27, 2024

Stadium changes passed. Here's the vote count. pic.twitter.com/HGaXcwHVYT — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) February 27, 2024

Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, argued that rental car tax largely comes from out-of-state folks, and said “little to no sales tax” is generated right now in that area. She says right now this area is a drain.

Rep. Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, said at first she didn’t like the bill but now likes the changes and called it “a win-win.” She pleaded for support to help Salt Lake City and the west side of the city.

Also on Tuesday, Utah Jazz governor Ryan Smith posted a rendering of a reimagined downtown Salt Lake City sports and entertainment district, anchored by a new arena that would host the Jazz and a potential National Hockey League franchise.

“Our efforts are not about an arena, it’s about revitalizing a downtown that desperately needs investment,” Smith said. “Imagine a downtown experience like this with the NBA / NHL at its core.”

While Smith says a new arena would be an economic catalyst for downtown Salt Lake, economists broadly agree that arenas are “not economic development catalysts and confer limited social benefits.”