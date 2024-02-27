On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

The Navajo Police Department releases poster of 73 missing people

Feb 27, 2024, 3:29 PM

Navajo Nation missing people poster. (The Navajo Police Department)...

Navajo Nation missing people poster. (The Navajo Police Department)

(The Navajo Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — There are approximately 73 individuals in the Navajo Nation who are currently missing, including some individuals who have been missing since the 1970s.

The Navajo Police Department released a new Navajo Nation Missing Person’s Poster on Monday “in hopes that the information will be widely distributed among communities and possibly lead to new information that may help find missing loved ones.”

The poster is striking – with multiple photos of the missing people, some driver’s license photos, and some faded and in black and white.

Of the missing individuals, 22 are women and 51 are men.

In September, the FBI announced they were dedicating 40 FBI personnel to Operation Not Forgotten, an organization that supports Indigenous women and children.

The FBI set up field offices and allocated resources to support indigenous communities, including one in Salt Lake City.

FBI dedicates investigative resources to Indigenous women and children in ‘Operation Not Forgotten’

Here’s the amount of missing people in each district:

  • Window Rock: 15
  • Shiprock: 13
  • Crownpoint: 13
  • Tuba City: 10
  • Chinle: 5
  • Kayenta: 9
  • Dilkon: 10

Anyone with possible information on any of the missing person’s cases is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

To report a person missing, contact your local Navajo Police Department District Dispatch Line and provide essential information including a physical description of the individual and a recent photo to submit.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A massive house fire in Orem, Utah is under investigation for the cause of the fire, which firefigh...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Investigators seeking more DNA evidence in massive Orem house arson case

Orem police investigating the massive house fire have requested to go back into the house to collect DNA evidence.

4 minutes ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Cary Schwanitz

Code Blue issued for Salt Lake County

The Code Blue alert, issued by the Salt Lake City Council, prompts emergency shelters to expand capacity by 35%.

23 minutes ago

A Kaysville police officer stopped a wrong-way driver on I-15. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

VIDEO: Watch the terrifying moment a police officer stops a wrong-way driver

The Kaysville Police Department released heart-racing video of the moment an officer intentionally crashed into a wrong-way driver. 

50 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Traffic stop in Nevada leads to 2.5 pounds of fentanyl being seized

The Nevada Highway Patrol took one person into custody on Sunday after the discovery of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

1 hour ago

David Reymann, an attorney for KSL, argues for access to Reyes’ calendar in Salt Lake City’s 3r...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Judge sides with KSL, orders release of Utah attorney general’s calendar

A judge ruled the Utah Attorney General’s Office must release a copy of A.G. Sean Reyes’ work calendar to KSL.

1 hour ago

FILE - A solar farm sits in Mona, Utah, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The House voted Friday, April 28,...

Sophie Austin, Associated Press/Report for America

Biden administration taps $366M to fund clean energy for Native American tribes and rural areas

The federal government will fund 17 projects across the U.S. to expand access to renewable energy on Native American reservations and in other rural areas, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

The Navajo Police Department releases poster of 73 missing people