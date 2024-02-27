The Navajo Police Department releases poster of 73 missing people

SALT LAKE CITY — There are approximately 73 individuals in the Navajo Nation who are currently missing, including some individuals who have been missing since the 1970s.

The Navajo Police Department released a new Navajo Nation Missing Person’s Poster on Monday “in hopes that the information will be widely distributed among communities and possibly lead to new information that may help find missing loved ones.”

The poster is striking – with multiple photos of the missing people, some driver’s license photos, and some faded and in black and white.

Of the missing individuals, 22 are women and 51 are men.

In September, the FBI announced they were dedicating 40 FBI personnel to Operation Not Forgotten, an organization that supports Indigenous women and children.

The FBI set up field offices and allocated resources to support indigenous communities, including one in Salt Lake City.

Here’s the amount of missing people in each district:

Window Rock: 15

Shiprock: 13

Crownpoint: 13

Tuba City: 10

Chinle: 5

Kayenta: 9

Dilkon: 10

Anyone with possible information on any of the missing person’s cases is encouraged to call the Navajo Police Department Tip Line at (928) 686-8563 or email tips to tips.npd@navajo-nsn.gov.

To report a person missing, contact your local Navajo Police Department District Dispatch Line and provide essential information including a physical description of the individual and a recent photo to submit.