Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Missing woman found unresponsive in Box Elder Creek, dies at hospital

Feb 27, 2024, 1:48 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm

Box Elder Creek (Brigham City Police Department)...

Box Elder Creek (Brigham City Police Department)

(Brigham City Police Department)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

BRIGHAM CITY — A missing woman was found unresponsive in Box Elder Creek by police Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Brigham City Police Department, at 10:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Box Elder Communication Center received a call about a possibly missing person.

Police responded to the residence and “found that a female was missing.”

As officers searched the area, the woman was found unresponsive in the Box Elder Creek.

The 70-year-old woman’s body was taken to the hospital and where police said she was pronounced dead. There is an ongoing investigation into the woman’s death.

No other information was immediately available.

Missing woman found unresponsive in Box Elder Creek, dies at hospital