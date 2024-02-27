On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Two Utah Gymnasts Receive Pac-12 Weekly Awards

Feb 27, 2024, 2:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks had themselves a meet last Friday earning their season high score against Stanford through several key performances that received Pac-12 Weekly Honors.

Super senior Abby Paulson and freshman Ella Zirbes were just two remarkable contributors for the Utes that caught the Conference of Champions’ eyes.

Paulson was named Pac-12 Specialist of the Week for the second time in her career, while Zirbes who earned Pac-12 Newcomer of the Week earned what will likely be the first of many recognitions.

Abby Paulson Has A Near Flawless Night

Paulson has been a keystone in Utah’s success since she came on campus back in 2020 as a freshman with clutch performance after clutch performance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

In her final season, Paulson may be having her best overall year yet as demonstrated by her performance Friday night that yielded 9.775 on bars (the first time she’s competed the event since 2022), a 9.975 on beam, and a 9.925 for floor.

Paulson has gone seven straight meets in 2024 with a score of 9.9 or higher, and four straight meets with a 9.95 or higher on beam alone.

Ella Zirbes Comes Into Her Own

Zirbes on the other hand is just getting started as a Red Rock.

The freshman got off to a bit of an inconsistent start (to be expected) but has quickly become a steady contributor for Utah.

In last Friday’s meet, the talented gymnast recorded career high scores in all three events she competed in going 9.925 on vault and bars, and 9.950 on floor.

Zirbes is the second freshman to receive Pac-12 weekly honors for the Utes in 2024 following up a stellar performance from Camie Winger on January 16.

This was the first time the Red Rocks have had two Pac-12 Gymnasts of the Week since last year when Maile O’Keefe and Makenna Smith were recognized in the same week.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alissa Pili Named To USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player Of The Year Award Watchlist

Alissa Pili has been great to this point which is why she has recently been added to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale POTY award watchlist.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Release Spring Practices, 22 Forever Game Dates For Utah Football

Preparations for Utah football in 2024 have officially been released with spring practices beginning March 12 and running until April 13.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Teases New Downtown Arena Rendering

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took to social media to tease a reimagined downtown area featuring a newly designed NBA and NHL arena.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Power Rankings: Fighting For Seeding

The Pac-12 is a top-heavy conference when it comes women’s basketball through week nine as the league battles for postseason seeding.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Power Rankings: Down To Two Critical Last Weeks

Week nine of Pac-12 men’s basketball emphasized how important the last two weeks of the regular season will be.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals FC Unveil Primary Kits For 2024 Season

The Utah Royals unveiled their primary kits ahead of the club's anticipated return to the pitch as an NWSL franchise in the 2024 season.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Two Utah Gymnasts Receive Pac-12 Weekly Awards