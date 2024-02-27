Alissa Pili Named To USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player Of The Year Award Watchlist

SALT LAKE CITY – There is little doubt about how great Utah women’s basketball forward Alissa Pili has been which is why she has recently been added to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale POTY award watchlist.

40 honored players are currently up for consideration on the association’s annual awards ballot. The winner will be announced at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Cleveland, from April 7-9 with the formal presentation of the trophy following the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Pili is one of eight total Pac-12 players being considered for the prestigious award.

A Phenomenal Final Year For Alissa Pili

Pili really began to catch national attention after her career-high 37 points against No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 10. A feat she would match one more time against a different USC (University of Southern California) on January 19.

No other player has scored more points against unbeaten South Carolina this season than Pili.

Against the Gamecocks, Pili was a cool 65.2% in the paint going 15-23. Pili was also deadly from the three going 3-6 while also handling her business at the line going 4-4.

On the whole, Pili is averaging 21.6 points per game so far, good for 13th in the NCAA. She’s also racked up 604 total points this season which is No. 8.

Pili is 29th in the nation in field goal percentage shooting 55.8% to this point in the season. Pili is also shooting 40.2% from the three and 82.1% from the line.

On average Pili brings down 6.1 rebounds per game while tallying 66 total assists, 27 steals and 24 blocks.

Pili was recently ranked as the No. 4 player on ESPN’s WBB Top 25 players list.

In addition to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Award Watchlist, Pili has also been placed on the Wooden Late Season Top 20 list, named a Top 10 candidate for the Katrina McClain Award and a Top 20 Candidate for the Naismith Trophy.

