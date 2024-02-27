Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Named To Pair Of Postseason Watch Lists

LOGAN, Utah – Good. Great. Grand. Wonderful! The list of superlatives continues to grow for Utah State junior wing Great Osobor in his first season as an Aggie. Osobor was named the 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch lists earlier today.

Osobor is one of 40 payers recognized by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday, February 27.

He’s one to watch 😎 Congratulations, @GreatOsobor, on being named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch List! 🔗 https://t.co/HpzjLTjpFy#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/gD4Jm9uVM0 — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) February 27, 2024

After transferring to Utah State, the 2023 Big Sky Top Reserve has exploded onto the national scene. Osobor has scored in double-figures 25 times this year and logged 12 double-doubles. Defensively, the 6’8 wing has registered two or more steals 11 times and two or more blocks 11 times.

Osobor leads the Aggies at 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in 33 minutes per night.

The 40 honored players for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration will be placed on the association’s annual awards ballot, which will be distributed to members today.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner is to be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, from April 6-8. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Utah State has a week to prepare before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10) in Fresno, CA on Tuesday, February 27. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MT.

