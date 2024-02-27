On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Named To Pair Of Postseason Watch Lists

Feb 27, 2024, 3:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Good. Great. Grand. Wonderful! The list of superlatives continues to grow for Utah State junior wing Great Osobor in his first season as an Aggie. Osobor was named the 2023-24 Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America Watch lists earlier today.

Osobor is one of 40 payers recognized by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday, February 27.

RELATED: Previewing No. 22 Utah State At Fresno State Bulldogs

After transferring to Utah State, the 2023 Big Sky Top Reserve has exploded onto the national scene. Osobor has scored in double-figures 25 times this year and logged 12 double-doubles. Defensively, the 6’8 wing has registered two or more steals 11 times and two or more blocks 11 times.

Osobor leads the Aggies at 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds in 33 minutes per night.

RELATED: Utah State Sweeps Mountain West Weekly Awards

The 40 honored players for the Oscar Robertson Trophy and All-America consideration will be placed on the association’s annual awards ballot, which will be distributed to members today.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy winner is to be announced at the NCAA Men’s Final Four in Glendale, Arizona, from April 6-8. The formal presentation of the trophy will follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State has a week to prepare before taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10) in Fresno, CA on Tuesday, February 27. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Ski Team Turns Attention To Potential National Title Five-Peat

The skiing Utes are on the downward stretch of their 2023-24 and looking to defend their National Title for a fifth straight time.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Mailbag: What Is Going On With Walker Kessler?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where every week our NBA insiders answer your questions on social media about your favorite team.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dillon Jones Wants To Leave A Legacy Behind At Weber State

Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones sat down to talk about his experience with Weber State basketball and what's next for his career.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Alissa Pili Named To USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Player Of The Year Award Watchlist

Alissa Pili has been great to this point which is why she has recently been added to the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale POTY award watchlist.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Two Utah Gymnasts Receive Pac-12 Weekly Awards

The Red Rocks earned their season high score against Stanford through several key performances that earned Pac-12 Weekly Honors.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Release Spring Practices, 22 Forever Game Dates For Utah Football

Preparations for Utah football in 2024 have officially been released with spring practices beginning March 12 and running until April 13.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Bovine Blog: Great Osobor Named To Pair Of Postseason Watch Lists