Dillon Jones Wants To Leave A Legacy Behind At Weber State

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Wildcats forward Dillon Jones sat down with KSL Sports to talk about his experience with Weber State basketball and what’s next in his career.

This season, Jones is averaging 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists on 48.9% from the field.

More honors for Dillon Jones! His 7⃣th Big Sky Player of the Week honor this season and the 15th of his career!#DoItAllDJ averaged 29.5 points, 8.5 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game in two big road wins! 👏@drizzydj23#WeAreWeber | #BigSkyMBB pic.twitter.com/MorRpaU2Q7 — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) February 20, 2024

Jones is Weber State’s leader in four of the five major statistical categories.

After starting the year 5-4, the Wildcats sit fourth in the Big Sky with a record of 18-10.

“I’m more proud of how this year went than any other year,” Jones said. “When the chips were down, we really found a way to turn our season around and get back on the right track. It’s been a crazy year but I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Dillon Jones is a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward Award. And you can help him win! Vote once per day at https://t.co/hK1XU9RPBx! ⤵️https://t.co/VyWlWtYgpC#WeAreWeber | #DoItAllDJ pic.twitter.com/XGHW1cgoAA — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) February 20, 2024

Last summer, Jones participated in the G League and NBA Draft Combine.

He ultimately decided to return for another year with the Wildcats but Jones said that the experience was everything he could’ve asked for.

“The main thing it did for me was give me the platform to show that I can play against higher level competition,” Jones said. “I’ve always had that belief in myself. But for the world, that was important to see that I can belong there.”

Dillon Jones is Different! Another incredible performance by @drizzydj23 in the Wildcat win! Tied his career-high with 30!#WeAreWeber | #DoItAllDJ pic.twitter.com/fq16ZHOJt8 — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) February 18, 2024

Weber State has competed in collegiate basketball since 1962.

Jones has already cemented himself as one of the Wildcat greats, but he said that he still has goals to meet in his final year.

Jones said that of course he wants to win a championship, but he wants to be remembered as a player who stood on his morals and never took the easy way out.

“I want to be remembered as a player that stood on what I believed in,” Jones said. “When I came in, I said that I wanted to be a part of a program where I can be successful, the team can be successful, and I can have a chance to be a pro. Once those things were presented to me, I didn’t go back on that word.”

Jones is currently projected to be a late-first or early-second-round draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

