Utah Ski Team Turns Attention To Potential National Title Five-Peat

SALT LAKE CITY – The skiing Utes are on the downward stretch of their 2023-24 and looking to defend their National Title for a fifth straight time.

Utah wrapped up their last competition- the RMISA Championships over the weekend where they took second place behind Colorado and will have a week off before heading to Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the NCAA Championships March 6-9.

Utah will announce their qualifiers for NCAAs later on this week.

Joe took home 🥈 in today’s 20K classic as we finished second at the RMISA Championships ⏱️ https://t.co/CVCvVRiZuX

📰 https://t.co/tyfTehQJjb pic.twitter.com/2XdxBFg3AI — Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) February 26, 2024

Utah Ski Team Could Find Itself In Elite Company

There have only been two collegiate ski teams in the entire history of the sport to win the National Championship at least five straight times.

Denver won seven straight titles from 1961-1967 and Colorado won eight in a row from 1972-1979.

If the Utes were to stamp their fifth straight National Title, they would become the first collegiate ski team to do so since the NCAA combined men’s and women’s skiing in 1983.

Utah’s path to a fifth straight National Title (17th overall) will not be an easy task as the 2023-24 ski season has been one of the most competitive in recent memory, something head coach Fredrik Landstedt predicted after last year’s win.

It’s taken dedication from the athletes, the coaches, our supporters, alumni and countless others – 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐞 has had a part in these last four 🏆 Been a fun ride and we 𝐜𝐚𝐧’𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐢𝐭 to be back on snow soon‼️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RVSlEItdGp — Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) August 31, 2023

RMISA Regular Season Standings Heading Into 2024 NCAAs

Colorado with 2381.5 total points Denver with 2375 total points Utah with 2371.5 total points Montana State with 2051.5 total points Alaska Anchorage with 1899 total points Westminster with 1032.5 total points

You can check out the full standings here.

Just between Colorado in first place and Utah in third place there is just a 10-point difference. The Buffs have just a 6.5-point advantage over second place Denver, while the Utes are behind the Pioneers by just 3.5 points.

