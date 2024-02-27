On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Case Possibly Containing Wayne Gretzky Rookie Cards Sells For $3.7M At Auction

Feb 27, 2024, 5:08 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A case of old hockey cards possibly containing Wayne Gretzky as a rookie has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a Regina home.

Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards. The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards.

A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room. The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.

A company spokesperson has said he doesn’t expect the winning bidder will open the boxes, as they are rarer than the rookie cards.

Karl Malone’s ‘Dream Team’ Collection Sells For Over $5M At Auction

Many believe that the 1992 USA Basketball ‘Dream Team’ is the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

Utah Jazz legend and ‘Dream Team’ starter Karl Malone was well aware of the greatness surrounding him. During the 1992 run, Malone asked for a game-worn jersey and pair of shoes from almost every player on the roster.

An article from ESPN highlights Malone’s collection and what sold for the most at auction.

The item that sold for the most was, unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan’s notorious No. 9 signed game-worn jersey.

Jordan’s jersey and shoes sold for nearly $3.5 million.

Malone also sold memorabilia from the likes of Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, and David Robinson.

Case Possibly Containing Wayne Gretzky Rookie Cards Sells For $3.7M At Auction