UPDATE: Herriman police find missing 76-year-old man safe

UPDATE: Police have found the missing 76-year-old Joe Vakuta, safe and sound on Tuesday.

HERRIMAN — Herriman police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old man.

Police say Joe Vakuta was last seen leaving his home at Herriman Towne Center around 3 p.m. According to a post on X, Vakuta left his home on foot.

Police say Vakuta has dementia, and concerned about his safety being out in the cold.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a leather jacket. If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Herriman police at 801-840-4000.

MISSING AT RISK: HPD is searching for 76 yo Joe Vakuata who was last seen leaving home on foot in Herriman Towne Ctr near Longboat Ln at 3pm. Joe has dementia and we are concerned for cold exposure. LSW the black beanie & leather jacket pictured below. If seen, call 801-840-4000. pic.twitter.com/pd4ttZTpEd — Herriman PD (@HerrimanPolice) February 28, 2024