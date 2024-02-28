On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: Herriman police find missing 76-year-old man safe

Feb 27, 2024, 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:45 pm

Herriman police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 76-year-old Joe Vakuata. (Herriman Police Department)

(Herriman Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: Police have found the missing 76-year-old Joe Vakuta, safe and sound on Tuesday.

HERRIMAN — Herriman police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old man.

Police say Joe Vakuta was last seen leaving his home at Herriman Towne Center around 3 p.m. According to a post on X, Vakuta left his home on foot.

Police say Vakuta has dementia, and concerned about his safety being out in the cold.

He was last seen wearing a black beanie and a leather jacket. If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Herriman police at 801-840-4000.

